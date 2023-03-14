ROBINSON CREEK — Kyla Worrix is one of the top athletes around.
Last Friday morning, UPike’s cheerleading program scored an excellent cheerleader and athlete as Worrix signed a national letter of intent to cheer at the University of Pikeville.
“At first, I was very nervous, but I was also very excited,” Worrix said. “UPike has a great cheer team and I’m excited to go to school there.”
Worrix likes the competitive part of cheering.
The Lady Wildcats competed in state and regional tournaments during her time at Shelby Valley.
UPike usually competes in conference cheer tournaments and nationals, so she will get to continue to participate in the cheer competitions at the college level.
“I think it will be awesome,” Worrix said. “I know Jeannie (Stone) is a great coach. My favorite part about cheer is competing, so I’m very excited to do that at the college level.”
Cheering isn’t as easy as people think.
It takes a toll both physically and mentally.
But Worrix likes the challenge and hard work that it takes to cheer at a high level.
“I think the biggest thing is that it is really hard mentally,” Worrix said. “Because you can have mental blocks with cheer, but it is also very hard physically because of all of the tumbling and stunts.”
Worrix will also get to cheer on her older brother Keian Worrix who is a member of the UPike basketball team.
“I’m very excited to cheer for my big brother,” Worrix said.
Worrix can’t wait to get started on her cheering career at UPike.
“I’m just so thankful that God gave me this opportunity,” Worrix said.