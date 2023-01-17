WILLIAMSON – The Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame is asking for help from WHS Alumni, supporters and the public in helping to acquire and recover Wolfpack Athletic memorabilia and historical items whose whereabouts are currently unknown.
The WHS Athletic Hall of Fame’s board is on the search for trophies, plaques and other Williamson athletic items that they can preserve and display.
Many of the school’s athletic treasures disappeared after the school was closed in 2011.
To date, only four of the school’s 13 state championship trophies are accounted for and the location of a majority of the school’s regional and sectional plaques are unknown.
Other WHS Athletic treasures such as the school’s only two retired jerseys are also unaccounted for.
WHS Athletic Hall of Fame President Jeff Reynolds says the HOF Board has launched a campaign to recover these items and is reaching out for help.
“A major portion of our mission is to preserve the history and memories of Williamson High School for our alumni, our community and future generations,” Reynolds said. “We believe that those trophies and memorabilia help tell the story of the athletic history of our school and the student athletes and coaches of this community. They should be kept together just as they were at the school for years and years, on display for alumni and the public to see and reminisce about. So, we are asking for all the help we can get in acquiring and regaining these irreplaceable items.”
The HOF is asking for anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of any of these trophies and items or anyone who may have any of them to please contact one of the HOF Board’s Memorabilia Committee Members, Reynolds, Kyle Lovern, Dr. Jerry Mounts or Jarrid McCormick.
“We believe that there are folks in the community who, when the school closed, saved a lot of the memorabilia and trophies thinking they might be thrown away or destroyed and have them in their possession for safe-keeping” Reynolds said. “While we appreciate those intentions and efforts, we, the Athletic Hall of Fame, have the ability to preserve and permanently display all of these items in a way that will both keep them safe and allow them to be viewed and enjoyed by the public and all WHS alumni. We would like the opportunity to do that.”
Anyone who would have any information can call or text at 606-625-1451 or privately message the committee members on Facebook Messenger.