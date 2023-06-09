It might’ve been the starting point heading into her senior season.
Will Trinity Rowe’s appearance as a Kentucky Junior All-Star lead to her becoming Kentucky Ms. Basketball?
It certainly, could happen.
Last week, the Kentucky Junior All-Stars scrimmaged the Kentucky Senior All-Stars twice helping the seniors to prep for their game against Indiana.
In the first game, the Kentucky Senior All-Stars picked up a 97-87 win.
In the second game seniors picked up a 79-69 win.
The Kentucky Junior All-Stars may have fell short, but a familiar face was leading the way for the group.
Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe.
In the first game, Rowe scored nine points, dished out five assists and had a rebound. She finished four for 10 from the field. She was only one for six from three-point range, though.
Rowe had a spectacular game two. She scored 19 points (good for tie of a game-high along with Kentucky Senior All-Star Jordyn Poole), two assists and two rebounds on the night.
Rowe finished seven for 13 from the field for the game. She was five on nine from three-point range.
Rowe is had a great game and she was coached by her high school coach Kristy Orem.
Rowe will enter her senior season at Pikeville.
She is ranked as the top player in the state in the senior class by PrepHoops.
Rowe will certainly be a Ms. Basketball Candidate next season and should be one of the favorites to win the award.
Rowe started playing for the Lady Panthers in her seventh grade season.
The Lady Panthers won four straight region titles and the only time Rowe didn’t end her season on the Rupp Arena Court was last season.
The Lady Panthers have also won four of five district championships since Rowe has been playing.
In that time, Pikeville has a 137-31 record.
For her career, Rowe (according to the KHSAA stats) has amassed 1,962 career points. She is just 38 points shy of breaking the 2,000 mark.
Rowe is a deadly three-point shooter.
Last season, her junior year, she finished the season 113 for 226 from three-point range (50 percent).
Over her career Rowe is 276 for 601 from three-point range (46 percent).
A lot of whether or not she will be the next Ms. Basketball comes down to the kind of season she has next year.
But looking at her career and the winning record she’s helped the Lady Panthers accumulate certainly suggests she should be one of the favorites to walk away as the next Ms. Basketball.