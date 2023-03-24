ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley used an eight run fifth inning to knock off Belfry 11-8 Monday evening at Shelby Valley.
Belfry scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead into the home half of the inning against the Wildcats.
In the bottom of the fifth, Shelby Valley’s Hunter Mullins got things going with a single. Samuel Brown followed by reaching on an error; Mullins scored on the play to cut the lead to 6-4.
Brady Bentley ripped an RBI double to plate Brown and cut Belfry’ lead to 6-5. Jaxson Damron followed with a walk to put two runners on. Lincoln Taylor tied things up with an RBI single. With two outs, Braden Harris drew a walk to load the bases. C (Wee) Justice followed with a two RBI single to put the Wildcats out in front 8-6.
The Wildcats were finished, though. Mullins was hit-by-a-pitch in his second plate appearance to load the bases once again in the bottom of the fifth. Brown followed with a two RBI single as the lead grew to 10-6. With the bases loaded, Damron drew an RBI walk to push the Wildcats’ lead to 11-6.
Belfry added a run in the top of the sixth as Jake Varney hit a sacrifice fly RBI to score Isaiah Stanley and cut the lead to 11-7. Noah Brown followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 11-8, but that was as close as the Pirates would get.
Shelby Valley used three pitchers on the night. Brown, the starter, went two and 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Taylor came in relief and threw three innings of work. He gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks, while striking out five. Damron got the save as he tossed one and 2/3 innings scoreless innings, while only giving up one hit and striking out two batters.
Belfry used three pitchers on the night as well. Jonah Adkins got the start on the mound. He tossed four innings of work and gave up eight runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks, while striking out five batters. Jonathan Banks came in on relief duties after Adkins’ time was done. Banks was credited with the loss tossed 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on two hits and three walks. Dante Davis came in for Banks and tossed one and 1/3 innings of work and shutout the Wildcats, but gave up one hit, while striking out two batters.
Belfry jumped out to a quick lead as Stanley hit a leadoff double. Stanley advanced to third on a passed ball and scored as Jonathan Banks hit a ground out RBI to short.
Shelby Valley answered in the bottom of the second. Damron hit a leadoff single. Riley Newsome followed with an RBI double to tie things at 1-1. With a runner on third, Brady Bentley hit a ground out RBI to score Evan Bell and give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
Brady Bentley led the way for the Wildcats’ hitters going two for three with a double, two RBIs and he scored a run. Mullins finished with a pair of singles and three runs scored. Taylor had a pair of singles, an RBI and scored a run. Brown finished with a single, two RBIs and a run scored. Riley Newsome added a double and an RBI. Damron singled, drove in a run and scored a run. Bryce Bentley added a single and Justice singled and had two RBIs.
Jonathan Banks, Brown and Devin Jude each finished with three hits for the Pirates. Jonathan Banks was three for four with an RBI and three runs scored. Brown was three for four with a double, two RBIs and a he scored a run. Jude had three singles and three RBIs on the night. Stanley doubled, walked an scored two runs. Jake Varney finished one for three with an RBI and run scored.
Shelby Valley followed Monday’s win with an 8-3 win over Knott Central Tuesday evening. The Wildcats were scheduled to host Pike Central Thursday. Shelby Valley is scheduled to host Prestonsburg at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
Belfry (1-3) followed the Shelby Valley loss with a 7-4 loss at Johnson Central on Tuesday. The Pirates were scheduled to visit Paintsville Thursday evening. Belfry is scheduled to visit Man, W. Va. at 7:00 p.m. Monday.