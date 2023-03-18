Shelby Valley is off to a hot start to open the season.
The Wildcats opened the season with an 11-2 win over Martin County Monday night and followed it with a 7-3 win over Lawrence County Wednesday.
Shelby Valley 11,
Martin County 2
Shelby Valley exploded for six runs in the top of the second on their way to an 11-2 win over Martin County in the season opener.
Jaxson Damron had a big night for the Wildcats. He got the win on the mound as he tossed three innings of work and gave up one hit and one walk without giving up any runs. He also struck out three batters on the night. Jaxson Damron was one for three at the plate with three RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play. The Wildcats added six more in the second as the lead grew to 8-0. Shelby Valley picked up an insurance run in the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh.
Martin County scored both of its runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Hunter Mullins went two for five with a triple and three runs scored for the Wildcats. Samuel Brown doubled and drove in a run. Brown also scored three runs and walked twice. Brady Bentley finished two for five with an RBI and a run scored. Lincoln Taylor had an RBI on the night. Riley Newsome added a hit and a walk. Bryce Bentley had a hit and a walk. Braden Harris had a two RBI single.
Shelby Valley 7,
Lawrence Co. 3
Lawrence County came out scorching scoring three runs in the bottom of the first Wednesday evening, but the Bulldogs cooled off after that and Shelby Valley stayed steady as the Wildcats picked up the 7-3 win.
With the win, Shelby Valley improves to 2-0 on the season.
Shelby Valley scored two runs in the top of the first, but Lawrence County answered with three in the bottom half of the inning.
The Wildcats answered with two runs in the top of the third and two more in the top of the fifth. Shelby Valley added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as well.
Brady Bentley powered the Wildcats’ offense against Lawrence County. Brady Bentley homered, tripled, singled, drove in three runs and scored three runs in the win.
Samuel Brown followed with a pair of singles, a walk and three runs scored. Jaxson Damron added two singles, an RBI and scored a run. Lincoln Taylor drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Taylor picked up the win on the mound. He tossed six innings of relief and shut out the Bulldogs. He gave up one hit and five walks, while striking out four batters. Mullins got the start and gave up three runs on three hits and a walk.
Shelby Valley is scheduled to visit Knott Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday.