Shelby Valley Coach Anthony Hampton didn’t feel like celebrating after Shelby Valley’s 16-7 win over Martin County Friday night.

In fact, after the game, an impassioned Hampton challenged his team during the team meeting afterwards.

Shelby Valley has a lot of talent and some lofty goals this season and he didn’t feel like his squad was playing up to their potential to open the season.

“We’ve played three games this year and so far, we’ve played good in one,” Shelby Valley Coach Anthony Hampton said. “In two games, we’ve played horrible. There is no other way to put it. We’re not executing up front. We’re not communicating on the line. We’re not finishing blocks. We’re not staying on blocks. Our running backs are not looking at the hole. I just told the boys the truth. I’m a guy who will not lie to you. You might get your feelings hurt, but I’m going to tell you the truth. We have a dream. We have a goal. We have a vision of where we want to be this year. The way we are playing currently, we’re not going to achieve that. We don’t just want a good record and a district championship. We want more. The Shelby Valley community deserves more and expects more and we need to deliver that. These boys have got to wake up. You can’t just say, ‘Well I was good last year and I return this year and just breathing is good enough.’ You got to work hard. That’s what we’re going to do. I don’t know who is going to finish the season with me, but we’re going to work hard and we’re going to get where we want to be.”

The Wildcats opened the game with an interception on the first drive of the game. Martin County turned that turnover into points as Jackson Miller found the end zone with 4:26 left in the first quarter to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead after the extra-point.

+19 Sports Photos Photo gallery from Shelby Valley's 16-7 win over Martin County.

Shelby Valley answered on the next drive. Senior Wildcat quarterback Russ Osborne found Brady Bentley for an eight-yard TD pass with 11:25 left in the first half. After the two-point conversion, the Wildcats held an 8-7 lead.

After coming up with the ball late in the first half, Shelby Valley scored with 1:10 left in the first half. Osborne also scored on the two-point conversion as the Wildcats took a 16-7 lead into the half.

That was all of the scoring.

Shelby Valley came up with a turnover to start the third, but the drive didn’t go anywhere.

The two teams stayed scoreless, but a late interception from Robert Collins helped the Wildcats seal the win over Martin County.

Shelby Valley (2-1) is scheduled to visit Middlesboro at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.