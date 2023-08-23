ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley trailed 36-26 with about eight minutes to play against Letcher Central in the season opener Friday night.
The Wildcats forced a fumble to give themselves some hope.
But that hope faded as the Wildcats drove down the field, but couldn’t punch the ball into end zone with under 3:00 minutes left and a turn over on downs gave the Cougars the ball back.
Letcher Central ran the clock out on the Wildcats as they picked up a 36-26 win in the season opener.
Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne finished the game 20 for 27 passing for 237 yards and a TD with an interception as well. He also rushed the ball for 50 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Brady Bentley rushed for 126 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Bentley added six catches for 76 yards.
Kolton Stamper had three catches for 56 yards and a TD. Jesse Cook added four catches for 53 yards. John Luke Fields had seven catches for 52 yards. He also rushed for 27 yards on four carries.
The Wildcats finished the game with 445 total yards of offense.
Shelby Valley trailed 18-12 at halftime.
Letcher Central opened the third quarter by recovering the kick. The Cougars marched down the field and scored to push the lead to 30-12 after the two-point conversion early in the third quarter.
Shelby Valley answered as Bentley scored on a four-yard TD run with 5:47 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats got the onside kick and Osborne scored on a QB keeper with 1:47 left in the third to cut the lead to 30-26.
Shelby Valley appeared to get another onside kick, but a flag on the play made the Wildcats re-kick the ball. The Cougars got the ball back and Isaac Matthews scored on a 36-yard TD run on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats got the ball back and marched down the field. Shelby Valley stalled near the goal line and turned the ball over on downs.
Letcher Central fumbled the ball midway through the fourth and Shelby Valley’s Clark Craft recovered the ball to give the Wildcats another shot.
Shelby Valley once again marched down the field, but the offense stalled out near the goal line as they turned the ball over on downs once again.
Zach Yates led the Shelby Valley defense with 10 tackles. Osborne and Robert Collins followed with nine tackles each. Yates and Craft each came up with a fumble recovery, while Ean Ratliff forced a fumble.
Matthews led the way for the Cougars with 156 yards rushing and two TDs on 15 carries. Garrett Howard followed with 21 yards rushing and a TD on four carries. Quarterback Gunner Holbrook was five for nine passing for 60 yards and a TD.
Brett Smith led the receivers with two catches for 37 yards and a TD.
Shelby Valley (0-1) is scheduled to visit Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m. in the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Bowl this Friday night.