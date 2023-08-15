Tayvian Boykins can do it all on the football field.
Just look at what he did last season at Pikeville.
He was five of 11 passing for 70 yards. He rushed for 475 yards and seven TDs on 48 carries. He caught 30 passes for 375 yards and three TDs.
Look for him to do even more this season as he will see some time on the defensive side of the ball too.
Even though he had a terrific season last year, one thing bothers him — he was hurt during the state championship game and had to find ways to get on the field — instead of making his big impact.
“It sucked not being able to play in that game,” Boykins said. “I had to sneak on the field a couple of times just to get on the field. I can’t wait and hopefully we get back there and I can play for real this time.”
With the Panthers losing so many players from a season ago, look for Boykins to have an even bigger role for the Panthers this season.
“We lost a lot of people and that sucks, but a lot of guys are going to step up,” Boykins said. “Our freshman class is crazy. I’ve never seen a freshman class as good as this one. We work hard in practice every day. We compete. We have starters on starters as much as we can. It’s just about getting better and trying to go back to state.”
It doesn’t matter how Boykins gets the ball, he just likes touching it and trying to find ways to score.
“I just like touching the ball,” Boykins said. “Anyway I can get it and making people miss. I really just like touching the ball. I like getting the ball no matter how I get it.”
Boykins says the big crowds at Pikeville add a boost to his game as well. The roar of the crowd helps him find another gear when he’s making a big play.
“The thing is, the crowd really plays a lot into it,” Boykins said. “When I hear them, it’s just like adrenaline, I think and it gets me going. I just make people miss and it’s just like I zoom.”
Pikeville will kickoff the season Friday, August 18 at Corbin against Pulaski County at 5:30 p.m. in the Cumberlands Fall Pigskin Classic.
“I can’t wait,” Boykins said. “I’ve been waiting for this since last year. Ever since I got hurt in the state game. I was just hoping that we’d win that game and was just excited for the next season and here we are.”
Pikeville lost a lot of talent from last season, but does return starting quarterback Isaac Duty.
Duty and Boykins had a lot of chemistry last year and shared some time at QB, but then Boykins settled in running the ball and catching it more and more.
“I told him last year, while he was trying to figure out the quarterback position, that he was a special kid and he was really good,” Boykins said. “Now we’ve built an even deeper connection from last year and it’ll be great to see how everything works out.”
Boykins didn’t play a lot on the defensive side of the ball last season, but expect to see him out playing defense some this year.
“I’ve been playing a little bit of defense,” Boykins said. “I played at Breathitt (County) in the first scrimmage. I think I had a picked and a couple of nice tackles there.”
Boykins thinks that the secondary will be really solid for the Panthers.
“We’re going to be really good back there,” Boykins said. “We have Deonte Stevens who is real lanky and fast. He’s just an explosive guy. Sam Wright has been here and starting since his freshman year. Braedan Hall is going to be really good. Mikey Hager is a sophomore and he is going to be really good. We’re just going to be really solid.”
In Week 2, Pikeville will take on Class 4A power Johnson Central in the Pike County Bowl.
“It’s going to be fun,” Boykins said. “I’ve been able to play in the Pike County Bowl twice in my high school career. Each year, I loved seeing everybody I know out in the stands and to be able to play in front of them. This year, my senior year, is going to be real special.”
Boykins has some goals in mind for this season, but his main goal is to bring home another state championship ring.
“The only personal goal I have is just to score as much as I can and win every award I can,” Boykins said. “I just want to do the best I can and contribute to the team. The team goal is obviously to win another state title and every game we can and every down we can.”