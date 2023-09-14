Pikeville at Belfry
Who: Pikeville (2-2) at Belfry (2-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a 7-6 home loss against Raceland, while Belfry is coming off of a 27-20 home loss against Class 5A Southwestern.
The Panthers and Pirates aren’t strangers.
In fact, this is one of the top rivalries in the state.
Both teams usually are near the top of their respective class.
Belfry dominated the series in the 2000s and 2010s, but the Panthers enter Friday’s contest with a four-game winning streak against Belfry.
The last win Belfry had came in 2018; the Pirates knocked off the Panthers 36-21.
Last season, Pikeville rolled to a 48-13 win over the Pirates.
Pikeville is coming off of back-to-back losses at Lexington Christian Academy (31-13) and at home against Raceland (7-6).
The Panthers will have to get their offense going after two straight weeks.
Brenden Anthony didn’t play against the Rams and that certainly hurt the Panthers on both sides of the ball.
But if Anthony doesn’t play someone will have to step up on offense.
Last week against Raceland, Isaac Duty was 14 for 20 passing for 142 yards and a TD.
Blake Caudill led the rushing attack with 86 yards on 15 carries.
Tayvian Boykins followed with 31 yards rushing on four carries and he added six catches for 30 yards.
Jeb Wilkerson led the receivers with five catches for 66 yards. Bradyn Hall had a 38-yard TD catch.
Pikeville’s defense only gave up 108 rushing yards and 106 passing yards. The defense was good only giving up 214 total yards and one score, but it wasn’t good enough.
Belfry fell to Southwestern 27-20 last week. The Pirates rushed for 262 yards, but didn’t pass for any yards last week.
Caden Woolum led the way for the Pirates rushing for 143 yards and a TD. Dre Young followed with 68 yards rushing and two TDs.
Belfry will try and wear Pikeville’s defense with its rushing attack.
The Pirates will use Young and Jeremiah Austin to run up the middle to try and set up Woolum and Ace Caudill on the outside.
Pikeville has plenty of quickness on defense.
The two teams have both played Johnson Central.
The Panthers picked up a 21-14 win over the Golden Eagles, while Belfry rolled to a 48-20 win.
If Pikeville can get its running game going, then the passing game could open up.
Pikeville wants to try and stretch the field and take advantage of its athletes in space.
Belfry wants to control the line of scrimmage and the clock.
The team who executes its game plan the best will probably walk away with the win.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Tayvian Boykins. For Belfry, Dre Young.
Boykins has speed to burn and is a big playmaker.
He hasn’t put together a huge game yet for the Panthers this season.
Boykins has the ability to score anytime he touches the ball.
Look for Pikeville to get creative and find ways to get Boykins the ball more than he has this season.
Young is a big time player on both sides of the ball for Belfry.
He will be important on both sides.
He sets the tone running the ball on offense and wreaks havoc at the linebacker spot.
Young will have to get four and five yards each carry up the middle to help set up the outside for Belfry.
On defense, he will have to step up and try and slow Pikeville’s run game.
This should be a playoff caliber game between two teams looking to get back in the win column.
Perry Central at Shelby Valley
Who: Perry Central (2-2) at Shelby Valley (3-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hobart Clay Johnson Field, Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Perry Central, Mark Dixon. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: Perry Central is set to visit Shelby Valley for its fifth game in the 2023 high school football season.
The Commodores and Wildcats will meet for a non-district game.
Perry Central and Shelby Valley did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.
The Commodores are 2-2. Perry Central opened the 2023 high school football season with back-to-back wins over Somerset and Breathitt County. But since then, Perry Central has dropped back-to-back games to Lawrence County and Bell County.
The Wildcats are 3-1. After dropping its season opener to Letcher County Central, Shelby Valley has notched three straight wins over Lawrence County, Martin County and Middlesboro.
Perry Central (Class 4A District 8) has regular season games remaining versus Shelby Valley, Martin County, Whitley County, Letcher County Central, Corbin and Williamsburg.
Kickoff for the Perry Central-Shelby Valley football game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central, senior quarterback Kizer Slone.
Leading Perry Central through the air, Slone has completed 48 passes for 643 yards and four TDs. Slone has completed two or more passes to six different receivers.
Contributing on the ground for Perry Central, Slone has rushed 26 times for 125 yards and four TDs.
For Shelby Valley, senior quarterback/defensive back Russ Osborne.
A longtime leader for Shelby Valley, Osborne has completed 58 passes for 817 yards and six TDs. Osborne has completed three of more passes to six different receivers.
Making an impact on the ground as well as through the air, Osborne has rushed 43 times for 165 yards and three TDs.
A two-way standout, Osborne has recorded 35 tackles and one interception for the Wildcats’ defensive unit.
Prestonsburg
at Pike Central
Who: Prestonsburg (3-1) at Pike Central (4-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Prestonsburg, Brandon Brewer. Pike Central, Ronn Varney.
Notes: After winning three of its first four games in the 2023 high school football season, Prestonsburg is set to visit undefeated Pike Central.
The Blackcats and Hawks did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.
However, Prestonsburg and Pike Central County are longtime rivals.
Prestonsburg is 3-1. The Blackcats have registered wins over Leslie County, East Ridge and Lewis County. Prestonsburg suffered a two-point loss to Paintsville at the start of the month.
Thriving on the ground, Prestonsburg is averaging 290.8 rushing yards and four rushing TDs per game. Through four games, Prestonsburg (Class 2A District 7) has rushed for 1,163 yards and 16 TDs.
Pike Central is off to a 4-0 start in the 2023 high school football season. The Hawks have posted wins over West Carter, Martin County, Harlan and Powell County. Pike Central has posted single digit wins over both Martin County and Powell County.
In four games, Pike Central (Class 2A District 8) has rushed 130 times for 675 yards and five TDs.
Prestonsburg has regular season games remaining versus Pike Central, Betsy Layne, Martin County, Floyd Central, Knott Central and Breathitt County.
Later in the current prep football campaign, Prestonsburg and Pike Central will compete in bordering districts.
Who 2 Watch: For Prestonsburg, sophomore wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner Kain Patton.
Ranking second in receiving for Prestonsburg as a sophomore, Patton is contributing on offense, defense and special teams. Patton is among the area’s top young high school football kick returners.
For Pike County Central, freshman quarterback Jamere Knuckles.
Versatile, Knuckles is leading Pike Central on the ground and through the air.
Knuckles has rushed 64 times for 394 yards and three TDs in four games. Showing his versatility, Knuckles has completed 14 passes for 118 yards and three TDs.
Tug Valley
at East Ridge
Who: Tug Valley (2-1) at East Ridge (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Tribe, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Tug Valley, . East Ridge, Donnie Burdine.
Notes: The Panthers, coming off last week’s 51-8 romp at home over Symmes Valley, Ohio, takes on their second straight out-of-state opponent this Friday night as Tug is scheduled to travel to Lick Creek, Ky., to take on the East Ridge, Ky., Warriors.
Tug Valley and East Ridge are both 2-1 heading into the game.
The Panthers are also ranked No. 14 in the state in Class A in the first WVSSAC Football Rankings. The rankings determine who will make it to the playoffs in each class at the end of the season with the top 16 teams qualifying.
East Ridge was off last week and last played on Sept. 1 in a 30-27 home win at River View. The Warriors blanked Morgan County, Ky., 8-0, on Aug. 18 on the road in the season opener and then lost 26-6 to Prestonsburg, Ky., on Sept. 26 in the 38th-annual Pike County Bowl.
The Warriors’ offense was able to break through in the River View game after only scoring single digits the first two contests.
Quarterback Landon Robinson led the way for the Warriors against the Raiders. He finished 12 of 14 passing for 187 yards and three TDs with an interception. He added 78 rushing yards on the ground.
Isaiah Adkins paced the Warriors on the ground with 92 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries. Adkins also led the Warrior receivers with nine catches for 144 yards and two TDs.
Stevie Todd Layne followed with 78 yards rushing on carries. He caught a 10-yard pass as well. Nathan Martin added seven yards rushing.
Shane Bishop had a 30-yard TD catch for the Warriors.
Cole Ratliff added a three-yard catch.
The Warriors finished the game with a season-high 414 total yards of offense. Slone Morgan and Layne led the way on defense with 12 tackles each. Brody Wallace finished with eight tackles as well.
Tug running back Bryson Elia had a big night for the Panthers, rolling up a combined 239 yards of total offense and scoring five TDs. Elia rushed 10 times for 129 yards on the night with three TDs and also had eight catches for 110 yards and two more scores.
Freshman quarterback Preston May made his first start under center and also had a big night as he was 17 of 24 passing for 184 yards and four TDs, all coming in the first half. He also ran with the ball three times for 39 yards.
Jaxon Nenni-Mills played the second half at QB for the Panthers.
On the season, May is 19 of 33 passing for 283 yards with five TDs and two pics. Nenni-Mills is 13 of 29 in the air for 180 yards with two TDs and three interceptions.
Through three weeks, Elia has 14 carries for 136 yards and four TDs.
Adam Slone, who sat out last week due to injury, has 16 carries for 97 yards. Nenni-Mills has 81 yards on 17 carries and a score. May has five attempts for 54 yards.
Elia is also the Panthers’ leading receiver with 12 catches for 168 yards and two TDs.
Senior tight end Buddy Marcum has five grabs for 79 yards and three scores.
Ashton Davis has reeled in seven passes for 41 yards and a TD.
Freshman Cameron Slone has four catches for 34 yards, while Brady Brewer has snatched three passes for 29 yards.
On the defensive end, freshman Cane Thompson is the team leader with 27 tackles.
Adam Slone, Marcum and Smith all have 14 tackles each. Smith also has a sack.
Elia has 13 tackles and an interception. Cameron Slone has 11 stops, while Davis has 10 tackles, three sacks and a pick.
Ford said Slone is listed as questionable for Friday’s game.
East Ridge leads the all-time series with Tug Valley, 3-2, but lost 33-22 to the Panthers last year in Naugatuck.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, the defense.
The Warriors’ defense has been goodt this season.
East Ridge is only allowing 14.3 points per game.
The Warriors opened the season with an 8-0 shutout win over Morgan County.
The Warriors followed by giving up 26 and 27 points in its next two contests.
If East Ridge can step up and keep Tug Valley out of the 30s, the Warriors might have a chance walk away with a 3-1 record.
Phelps
at Knott Central
Who: Phelps (1-2) at Knott Central (1-3)
Kickoff: Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Patriot Field, Hindman.
Coaches: Phelps, Randy Smith. Knott Central, Randall Mullins.
Notes: The Hornets picked up their first win of the season last week with a 20-14 win over Bland County (Rocky Gap), while Knott Central feel to Betsy Layne 50-22.
Phelps opened the season with a 28-16 loss to Twin Valley (Va.). The Hornets then fell to Jackson County 42-0 before last week’s 20-6 win over Bland County (Rocky Gap, Va.).
Knott Central opened the season with a 55-8 win over Jenkins. The Patriots followed it with a 59-22 loss at Jackson County, a 28-12 loss at Lynn Camp and a 50-22 home loss to Betsy Layne.
The Patriots are averaging 18.667 points per game in their three losses.
The Hornets have to try to keep the Patriots in that range if they want to win.
Look for Phelps to run the ball and try to slow the game down on offense.
The Hornets are big up front and open up some big running lanes.
In three games, Knott Central quarterback Hunter Sumner leads the Patriots. He is 12 for 40 passing for 217 yards and a TD with five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 39 yards and a TD.
Preston Shepherd leads the team in rushing with 248 yards and five TDs on 18 carries. Shane Gibson follows with 235 yards and a TD on 30 carries.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, the secondary.
Knott Central has thrown five interceptions.
The Hornets came up with a couple a of picks against Jackson County, but couldn’t turn those turnovers into points.
If Phelps can run the ball and control the clock and then come up with an interception, they might pick up another win.