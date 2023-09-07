Who: Raceland (1-1) at Pikeville (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillary Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Raceland, Michael Salmons. Pikeville, Chris McNamee.
Notes: Raceland is coming off of its Bye Week, while Pikeville is coming off of a 31-13 loss at Lexington Christian Academy.
This is a rematch of last year’s Class A state championship.
The Panthers rolled to a 41-9 win over the Rams to pick up their second straight Class A state championship and third state title in four years.
Since taking over the Pikeville head coaching job for the second time in 2010, McNamee and the Panthers have squared off with Raceland 11 times.
Pikeville is 8-3 in those matchups.
Five of those matchups have come in the regular season and the Panthers are 4-1 against the Rams in the regular season.
The Panthers and the Rams have met six times in the postseason and Pikeville is 4-2 in those meetings. The teams have met twice in the second round of the Class A playoffs in that time and Pikeville won both of those matchups.
Pikeville and Raceland have met three times in the Class A state semifinal round and the Panthers hold a 2-1 advantage.
The Panthers won the only meeting in the Class A state championship round last season.
The teams know each other well and in the current Louisville Courier-Journal Class A Top 10 Poll are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 early this season.
Raceland lost its season opener 28-21 at Class 4A Ashland Blazer to open the season. The Rams followed it with a 40-20 win over Class 4A Letcher Central last week.
Quarterback Logan Lundy is 22 for 34 passing for 360 yards and three TDs with an interception this season. Lundy has added 73 yards rushing and two TDs on the ground this season.
Noah Wallace leads the rushing attack with 182 yards and three TDs on 30 carries.
The Rams have two receivers with over 100 yards this season.
Parker Fannin leads the way with eight catches for 155 yards and a TD. Parker Son follows with six catches for 105 yards and two TDs.
Raceland’s defense has forced two fumbles and the Rams recovered one of them.
Bryson Rowsey and Noah Wallace each have an interception on the season.
Jaxon Heighton leads the defense with 17 tackles (one and 1/2 for a loss) and one and 1/2 sacks on the season. Wallace follows with 13 tackles (two for a loss).
Pikeville has played a brutal schedule to start the season.
The Panthers picked up wins over Pulaski County and Johnson Central to open the season and fell to Lexington Christian Academy last week.
Through three games, Isaac Duty is 32 for 53 passing fro 247 yards and two TDs with an interception.
Last week, he was 14 for 25 for 93 yards passing and interception against Lexington Christian Academy.
The Panthers have played three outstanding teams to open the season.
Brenden Anthony rushed for 101 yards and a TD on 11 carries. Boykins added 40 yards on nine carries.
Pikeville has already been tested.
Raceland will surely want to get some revenge from last seasons loss in the state championship.
The Rams opened the season with a 28-21 loss to Ashland Blazer. The Rams followed it with a big 40-20 win over Class 4A Letcher Central.
Logan Lundy leads the charge for the Rams once again.
This season through two games, Lundy is 22 for 34 passing for 360 yards and three TDs with an interception. He’s also rushed for 73 yards and two TDs on 27 carries.
Noah Wallace leads the way for the rushing attack. Wallace has ran for 182 yards and three TDs on 30 carries.
Parker Fannin leads the receivers with eight catches for 155 yards and a TD. Parker Ison follows with six catches for 105 yards and two TDs.
The Rams have a talented team.
Can Pikeville bounce back after the LCA loss?
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, the offensive line.
If the Panthers open up running lanes and then can give Duty time to look downfield, that will open the Panthers offense up a lot.
Duty’s had some chances to throw deep downfield, but has overthrown or connected yet.
Look for Pikeville to try to stay on blocks and look downfield.
That will open up the run game and the rest of the offense.
An early shot could pay dividends for the Panthers and give Duty a chance to get some confidence throwing the deep ball the rest of the way.
Southwestern (0-2) at Belfry (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: Southwestern, Jason Foley. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Southwestern is coming off of a 46-28 loss to South Warren, while Belfry is coming off of a 48-20 win over Class 4A Johnson Central.
Southwestern has opened the season with two tough losses. The Warriors opened the season with a 41-34 loss to Class 6A Ballard. After week off, Southwestern followed with a 46-28 loss to Class 5A power South Warren.
The Warriors won’t be surprised by seeing another outstanding team.
But Belfry has a unique style of offense that Southwestern won’t be accustomed to.
Southwestern quarterback Colin Burton is 24 for 36 passing on the season with 339 yards and two TDs with an interception. He’s also rushed for 30 yards and a TD.
Christian Walden leads the running attack with 154 yards and three TDs on 26 carries. Braxton Walters has added 123 yards rushing and two TDs on 16 carries. Kaden Flores has added 98 yards and a TD on seven carries.
Caden Cunnagin leads the receivers with nine catches for 153 yards and a TD. Walden follows with six catches for 116 yards and a TD.
Last week, Belfry bounced back from its 53-27 loss against George Rogers Clark with a statement win over Johnson Central.
Belfry gained 455 total yards of offense, while holding the Golden Eagles to 269 total yards of offense.
The Pirates rushed for 370 yards, while passing for 85 yards.
The Pirates held Johnson Central to 186 yards on the ground.
Belfry got the job done up front.
They were doing that against GRC until an injury and some cramping.
The Pirates jumped on Johnson Central quick.
If Belfry can jump out to another quick start, it might mean bad news for Southwestern.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry quarterback Chase Varney.
Varney was three for five passing last week for 85 yards and a TD.
He isn’t the strongest Belfry quarterback running the ball in recent memory, but he is doing a great job of reading the defense and getting the ball to who it needs to go too.
Also passing wise, he has been efficient.
Varney is 13 for 24 passing for 304 yards and four TDs on the season.
If the run is going, that could mean Varney gets some chances in the pass game.
Pike Central (3-0) at Powell County (0-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Stanton/Powell County Community Park, Stanton.
Coaches: Pike Central, Ronn Varney. Powell County, Mike Jones.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 14-2 win over Harlan last week, while Powell County is coming off of its Bye Week.
Pike Central is looking to stay perfect on the season
In Powell County’s first two games of the season, the Pirates fell to Western Hills 28-26 and followed it with a 36-22 loss to Floyd Central.
Jamere Knuckles and the young Hawks found a way to stay perfect and pick up a 14-2 win over Harlan last week.
Knuckles was four for nine passing for 20 yards with an interception.
He also led the team in rushing with 67 yards on the ground and a TD on nine carries. Lane Adams followed with 35 yards on the ground on six carries. Daymon Scammell added 22 yards on three carries and Cameron Flannery had 21 yards on eight carries.
Adams had two receptions for 15 yards. Flannery and Mason Hess each added a catch.
Shannon Williams added a score on kickoff return for a TD as well.
Malachi Anderson led the defense with 15 tackles (one for a loss) and a sack. Trevor Holbrook and Ethan Adkins each added 11 tackles.
Hess came up with an interception for the defense as well.
Powell County opened the season with a 28-26 loss to Western Hills during Week 2 and followed with a 36-22 loss to Floyd Central.
The Pirates have only thrown for 43 yards and a TD with three interceptions on the season between quarterbacks Aiden Larrison and Preston Spangler.
Spangler leads the team in rushing with 207 yards and a TD on 36 carries. Larrison has rushed for 108 yards and three TDs on 38 carries. Jacob Green is second on the team in rushing with 139 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Can Pike Central’s defense step up again?
The defense has fueled Pike Central’s 0-3 start.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central Lane Adams.
Adams has started to have some success running the ball.
He has rushed for 32 yards on seven carries. He also leads the team with five catches for 24 yards.
Those aren’t jaw dropping numbers, but as he gains confidence those numbers will increase.
Adams mostly played in the secondary last season and is getting some playing time on offense.
The Hawks need someone to step up and give Knuckles some help.
Flannery is currently No. 2 in rushing, but struggled last week.
Adams could be the guy who steps up and helps take some pressure off of Knuckles.
Shelby Valley (2-1) at Middlesboro (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bradner Stadium, Middlesboro.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Middlesboro, Larry French.
Notes: The Wildcats picked up a 16-7 win over Martin County last week, while Middlesboro fell to Gate City (Va.) 24-18.
The Wildcats offense has been held in check so far in the first three games this season.
Shelby Valley’s season-high point total is 26 and that came in a 36-26 loss at home to Letcher Central.
The Wildcats had chances in that game, but couldn’t convert in the fourth quarter.
After that, the defense has tightened up as they shutout Lawrence County in a 14-0 win and then held the Cardinals to seven in a 16-7 win.
So, the defense has been improving, but the offense is trying to figure some things out.
There has been signs or just misses on offense.
It’s not like the Wildcats aren’t close because they are very close to figuring things out.
Is this the week Shelby Valley gets it going?
The Wildcats hope so.
They certainly have the talent to have a break out game offensively.
Middlesboro opened the season with a 14-6 win over Class 4A Harlan County and followed with a 14-13 win over Garrard County.
The Yellowjackets followed with last week’s 24-18 loss to Gate City.
On the season, Middlesboro quarterback Cayden Grigsby is 32 for 57 passing for 447 yards and four TDs with three interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 245 yards on the ground and two TDs on 52 carries.
Rylee Foster follows with 184 yards and a TD on 31 carries. Vincent Smith has 97 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Kameron Wilson leads the receivers with 18 catches for 237 yards and two TDs. Jack Yoakum follows with six catches for 113 yards and two TDs.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, linebacker Robert Collins.
Yes, the offense is the talk, but Collins and the defense has been solid the last two weeks.
Collins is leading the way with 30 tackles on the season.
That’s an average of 10 tackles per game.
He’s also got an interception.
His interception came late against Martin County to seal the win.
Collins has been good and he has been clutch.
If he has another big game and the defense follows, the Wildcats could leave Middlesboro with a big win.
Bland County (Rocky Gap, Va.) (0-2) at Phelps (0-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Gaino Stiltner Field, Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps.
Coaches: Bland Rocky Gap, N/A. Phelps, Randy Smith.
Notes: Bland County is coming off of a forfeit loss to Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, while Phelps is coming off of a 42-0 loss to Jackson County.
Bland County lost its opening game of the season 36-6 to Craig County.
Bland County doesn’t have any stats online.
Phelps moved the ball against Jackson County last week.
The Hornets struggled once they got into the red zone and finished the game getting shutout by the Generals.
Phelps Jayden Hurley ran tough between the tackles.
The Hornets are big up front on the offensive line as well.
The line opened some big gaps for the Hornets.
If Phelps can run the ball, they might have a chance to pick up the win.
Who 2 Watch: For the Hornets, Jaden Hurley.
Hurley is a big back and he can run for the tough yards.
That running style might open the rest of the field to his teammates.
If that happens and QB John Burgess can complete some passes to Cameron Hurley, then Phelps might be able to get on the scoreboard and possibly pull out a win.
Bye Week: East Ridge