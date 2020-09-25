Who: West Carter (2-0) at Shelby Valley (2-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: West Carter, Daniel Barker. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: West Carter rolled to a 40-0 win over Boyd County last week, while Shelby Valley picked up a 35-15 win over Phelps.
This will be the opening game in Class 2A District play for both teams.
In two games this season, West Carter has two shutouts.
The Comets knocked off East Carter 43-0 in Week 1.
In two games, West Carter has outscored its opponents 83-0.
Last week, the Comets rushed for 308 yards as a team. West Carter added 104 passing yards.
The Comets finished the night with 412 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Orry Perry led the way for West Carter. Perry was 13 for 27 passing for 104 yards and two TDs.
Running back Leetavious Cline led the rushing attack with 273 yards and three TDs on 23 carries. Cole Crampton followed with 24 yards and a TD on four carries. Blake McGlone added 11 yards on two carries.
McGlone also led the receivers with six catches for 47 yards and two TDs.
On defense, Dylan Roe had 10 total tackles and a sack to lead the way. Sam Jones followed with 10 total tackles. Gage Leadingham had an interception for the Comets.
West Carter forced two fumbles and recovered them both.
Shelby Valley grows up a little each time the Wildcats take the field.
Last week, Shelby Valley added a pair of wide receivers into their corps. Keian Worrix and Anthony Pallotta lined up for the Wildcats at wide receiver.
The duo give the freshman quarterback Russ Osborne two more quick and athletic targets to look for in the pass game.
How did the new receivers do against Phelps?
Worrix led the receivers with three catches for 73 yards and a TD. Pallotta had two catches for 44 yards and a score.
Shelby Valley trailed Phelps 15-14 at one point last week.
The Wildcats responded by outscoring Phelps 21-0 to end the game.
Osborne had another solid night. He was nine for 19 passing for 170 yards and two TDs. He added 11 yards on carries.
Senior Jordan Little stepped up big for the young Wildcats. Little led the way with 94 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
Jayden Newsome was held in check as he finished with 34 rushing yards on six carries; he added a catch for eight yards. Ethan Bentley added 27 yards on five carries. Bentley also had two catches for 59 yards.
Lincoln Billiter led the way for the Wildcat defense with 12 total tackles and two sacks; two of the tackles were for losses. Gavin Branham also had 12 total tackles and a sack; one of his tackles went for a loss.
Billiter also came up with an interception for the Wildcats. He returned the interception 37 yards for a TD.
Who 2 Watch: Lincoln Billiter and the Shelby Valley defense.
Billiter has been outstanding so far this season.
He leads the Wildcats with 17 total tackles and two sacks. Three of his tackles went for a loss. He also had the big pick six.
Billiter is a big quick linebacker.
He can cover ground and deliver a game-changing hit on any play.
Billiter can also line up at tight end and make a difference in the pass game.
If Billiter and the defense can slow West Carter down and possibly create an early turnover or two, it will take some pressure off of Russ Osborne and the young Wildcat offense.
This game will also go a long way in deciding first place in Class 2A District 8.
Floyd Central
at Pike Central
Who: Floyd Central (2-0) at Pike Central (0-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Floyd Central, Shawn Hager. Pike Central, Eric Ratliff.
Notes: Floyd Central picked up a big 22-12 win over county rival Prestonsburg last week, while Pike Central fell to Letcher Central 52-15.
This game will open Class 3A District 8 play for both teams.
The Hawks have unexpectedly started the season 0-2, while Floyd Central took some folks by surprise by beating Hazard in Week 1.
Floyd Central is led by quarterback Caleb Hager.
Hager leads the team in passing and rushing. Hager is 11 for 26 passing for 189 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. He also leads the Jaguars in rushing with 166 yards and three TDs on 31 carries.
Jordan Akers has rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries. Brant Potter has 80 yards rushing and a TD on just five carries. Potter is also one for three passing for 10 yards and an interception.
Potter leads the Jaguars in receiving, though. He has six catches for 144 yards and two TDs.
Trenton Hatfield leads the defense with 15 total tackles in two games. Bryce Thacker and Landon Castle each have 11 total tackles. Akers follows with 10 total tackles in two games.
Akers, Hager and Potter each have an interception this season.
Pike Central has struggled this season.
The run game hasn’t been the same.
The offensive woes might be because the Hawks are getting new quarterback Tayvian Boykins used to running the show.
Boykins has been the bright spot in the offense, though.
He is nine for 13 passing for 84 yards.
Boykins leads the team in rushing with 154 yards and three TDs on 23 carries.
Standout running back Matt Anderson has rushed for 71 yards on 21 carries in two games.
Noah Iricks has rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 11 carries in two games.
Wide receiver Keegan Bentley has eight catches for 87 yards. He has rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries as well.
Eric Perez has rushed for 45 yards and a TD on six carries.
Aaron Slone and Iricks lead the Hawks with 18 total tackles each in the first two games. Jakobe Justice has 10 total tackles.
Justice has forced and recovered two fumbles for the Hawks.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, Matt Anderson.
Anderson is a dynamic runner.
He runs with both power and speed.
He will have to have a big game rushing if the Hawks want to get their first win of the season in this big district matchup.
Prestonsburg
at East Ridge
Who: Prestonsburg (0-2) at East Ridge (0-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Tribe, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Prestonsburg, Brandon Brewer. East Ridge, Ben Runyon.
Notes: Prestonsburg fell to Floyd Central 22-12 last week, while East Ridge fell to Harlan 29-18.
The teams will open Class 2A District 8 play.
The Blackcats opened the season with a 34-28 loss to Powell County.
Prestonsburg has rushed for 563 yards in two games this season. The Blackcats have thrown for 46 yards. In two games, Prestonsburg has 609 total yards of offense.
The bad thing is that the defense has given up 717 total yards of offense, though.
Quarterback Brayden Slone leads the offense. Slone is five for 12 passing for 36 yards and an Interception. He leads the team in rushing with 239 yards and five TDs on 20 carries.
Ethan Jarvis has 132 rushing yards and on 26 carries in two games. Nathan McGuire has added 113 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Adam Blair leads the receivers with a 32-yard reception.
In two games, Owen Greene leads the defense with 23 total tackles; three of those went for losses. Carter Akers follows with 14 total tackles; two of the tackles went for losses.
McGuire has the only interception for Prestonsburg this season.
East Ridge keeps improving, but it hasn’t shown up in the win column yet.
Running back Isaiah Adkins leads the Warriors with 135 rushing yards and three TDs on 18 carries in the first two games this season. Fullback Jeremy Taylor follows with 63 yards rushing on 11 carries. Gabe Mullins has added 33 yards rushing on seven carries.
Quarterback Zack Mason is three for four passing for 25 yards. Mason has lost 24 yards running the ball on seven carries, though.
Taylor, Casey Kendrick and Dylan Smallwood each have catches for the Warriors.
Connor Puckett leads the East Ridge defense with 15 total tackles. Taylor follows with 13 total tackles; one of those tackles went for a loss.
East Ridge’s defense has forced a fumble, but hasn’t come up with any turnovers.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, the defense.
East Ridge needs to help itself out.
An easy way to do that is by creating turnovers.
The Warriors are looking for their first turnover this season.
East Ridge keeps improving and have scored 24 and 18 points in the first two weeks.
A turnover might be the spark that helps the Warriors pick ups their first win of the season.
Phelps
at Betsy Layne
Who: Phelps (0-2) at Betsy Layne (0-2)
Kickoff: Friday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bobcat Field, Betsy Layne.
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Betsy Layne, Scott McCoy.
Notes: Phelps fell to Shelby Valley 35-15 last week, while Betsy Layne fell to Knott Central 16-12 in a close game.
Last week, quarterback Dom Francis became the all-time leading rusher in school history for the Hornets. Francis freshman stats weren’t listed on the KHSAA website, but in his sophomore season he rushed for 714 yards. He followed that with 1,310 yards rushing last season and in two games this season, he has rushed for 277 yards.
In two games this season, Francis is 10 for 26 passing for 173 yards and two TDs. He has added 277 yards rushing and four TDs on 37 carries.
Seth Mayhorn has 89 yards rushing and a TD on 13 carries in the first two games. He also has four catches for 26 yards and a TD.
Cainan Land leads the Hornet receivers with seven catches for 114 yards and a TD. Corey Turnmire follows with a 50-yard reception.
Landon Dotson leads the Hornet defense with 24 total tackles in two games. Bryson Locklear follows with 21 total tackles.
The Hornets have forced three defensive fumbles this season. Steven Layne has recovered two fumbles and returned one for a 56-yard TD.
Last week against Knott Central, quarterback Chase Mims gave the Bobcats a chance to win. Mims was 22 for 37 passing for 283 yards and two TDs with two interceptions.
The Bobcats only rushed for 20 yards as a team since they focused on the pass game.
Nicholas Howell led the receivers with eight catches for 104 yards and a TD. Brady Robinson followed with eight catches for 100 yards and a TD. Jaxson Burchett added three catches for 55 yards. Austin Tackett followed with three catches for 24 yards.
On the season, Mims is 33 for 64 passing for 424 yards and two TDs with two interceptions.
The Bobcats have only rushed for 70 total yards.
Howell has 13 catches for 157 yards and a TD, while Robinson follows with 10 receptions for 150 yards and a TD.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, the secondary.
Phelps will look to run the ball and be physical on offense.
But so far, the Hornets haven’t seen a team that relies on the pass game so much.
Shelby Valley mixed in the pass and the run last week, but the Wildcats didn’t throw the ball almost every single play.
Phelps’ secondary hasn’t come up with any interceptions yet.
The Hornet secondary will be tested and will have opportunities to come up with that first interception this season against Betsy Layne.
If Phelps’ secondary can create a turnover, look for the Hornets to have a chance to get their first win of the season.
Belfry at
Magoffin County
Who: Belfry (1-1) at Magoffin County (2-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hornet Stadium, Salyersville.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Magoffin County, Chris Gamble.
Notes: Belfry is coming off of a 20-14 loss to Pikeville last week, while Magoffin County cruised past Martin County 56-8.
Both teams will open Class 3A District 8 play against each other.
Last week, the Pirates rushed for 232 yards against Pikeville and added 75 yards through the air. Belfry had 307 total yards of offense against the Panthers.
Quarterback Brett Coleman was two for five passing for 75 yards and a TD.
Isaac Dixon rushed for 91 yards and a TD on 13 carries. He also caught a 68-yard TD pass.
Brayden Rash had one carry for 51 yards; he was injured in the game and didn’t return. Fullback Kyle Webb added 31 yards rushing on 10 carries. Coleman followed with 27 yards on eight carries and Brenden Rash had 26 yards on four carries. Neal Copley chipped in with six yards on two carries.
On defense, Zayne Hatfield led the Pirates with seven total tackles.
Look for Belfry to be ready to go after the loss last week.
The Pirates had chances against Pikeville, but couldn’t convert on three fourth downs. There was also a fumble that hurt Belfry.
Look for Belfry to correct that and look for Pirates to come out focused this week.
For Magoffin County, everything starts with Lucas Litteral.
The Hornet quarterback is 21 for 39 for 498 yards and seven TDs.
Magoffin County has only rushed for 281 yards this season. Aden Barnett leads the way with 98 yards and two TDs and Caleb Howard follows with 94 yards.
Brad Standifer leads the receivers with five catches for 215 yards and three TDs. Barnett follows with seven receptions for 141 yards and two TDs. Isaiah Salyer has eight catches for 133 yards and two TDs.
On defense, Howard leads Magoffin County with 19 total tackles and a sack in two games. Standifer follows with 14 total tackles and two sacks. Ben Lafferty has 11 total tackles and a team high three sacks.
Barnett has two interceptions for Magoffin County.
The Hornets want to spread Belfry out and use their speed, while Belfry will play its patented style of power football.
Who 2 Watch: Belfry’s offensive line.
The Pirates rushed for 232 yards last week, but Belfry usually rushes around 400 yards per game.
Look for Belfry to get back to its power run game.
Fullback Kyle Webb will have to step up and get the defense to focus stopping him running up the middle to set up Dixon and the tailbacks on the outside.
If not, look for Dixon to run up the middle more than usual.
If Belfry wants to pick up a big road win in district action, look for the offensive line to lead the charge.
Pikeville
at Henry Clay
Who: Pikeville (2-0) at Henry Clay (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, September 25, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Dr. Robert J. Bell Stadium, Lexington.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Henry Clay, Demetrius Gay.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a big 20-14 win over Belfry, while Henry Clay has yet to play a game this season.
The Panthers picked up the game after Henry Clay cancelled with Central Hardin because of COVID-19.
The Panthers stepped up and knocked off a Class 3A team last week and will try and knock off Class 6A Henry Clay this week.
The game now has the Panthers with seven games on their regular season schedule out of nine possible. The Panthers are scheduled to have two weeks off at the end of October before the regular season finale at Knox Central scheduled for November 6. The Panthers still could pick up games during that two week period, but as of right now, they only have seven games on their schedule.
Pikeville had a complete game offensively and defensively against Belfry last week.
The Panthers’ offensive line was the story on offense.
The line gave Isaac McNamee time to throw and opened up running lanes for Blake Birchfield.
Birchfield also had a great game.
Birchfield rushed for 120 yards and a TD, he caught two passes for 26 yards and on defense, he recovered a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a TD. He also had four total tackles and one tackle for a loss last week.
On defense, the Pirates stayed in their lanes and didn’t get burnt by the Belfry option run game. The Panthers kept the Pirate run game in check by holding them to 232 rushing yards.
Henry Clay finished last season with an 0-11 record. The Blue Devils lost top quarterback and rusher DJ VanHorn.
Henry Clay was just looking to kickoff its season.
The Blue Devils will get their first game of the season in Week 3.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, watch for the defense.
The Panthers defense is quick and they get to the ball fast.
Pikeville’s defenders also rip at the ball after wrapping up ball carries.
That has helped Pikeville force four fumbles this season.
Luke Ray, Carson Wright, Landon Hammock and Josh Taylor have all forced opponents to fumble this season in only two games.
Wright leads the team in tackles with 20 total tackles and one of those went for a loss.
Nate Collins follows with 13 total tackles and two sacks.
Freshman Sam Wright has the Panthers’ only interception so far.
Look for this quick athletic defense to find a way to create a turnover or two against Henry Clay.
Pikeville also came up with three fourth down stops against Belfry, so the Panther defense knows how to to step up in big moments.
If Pikeville’s defense has a big game look for the Panthers to have a chance to leave Henry Clay with a win.
