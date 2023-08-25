38th Annual Pike County Bowl Night 1 at Belfry
Martin County vs. Pike Central
Who: Martin County (1-0) vs. Pike Central (1-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 25 at 7:05 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: Martin County, Josh Muncy. Pike Central, Ronn Varney.
Notes: Martin County opened the season with a 20-7 home win over Hazard, while Pike Central opened the season with a 20-10 win over West Carter.
The Cardinals rushed for 170 yards against Hazard and passed for 67 for 237 total yards of offense.
The Cardinals came up with three interceptions on defense and Martin County also recovered a fumble.
Martin County is a run first team.
The Cardinals’ standout running back Brock Messer had a good season opener. He rushed for 102 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Aidan Horn followed with 41 rushing yards and a TD. Madden Miller added 34 yards on the ground.
Quarterback Jackson Miller was four for 10 passing for 67 yards and an interception.
Four different Cardinals’ receivers caught passes. Brayden Estep led the way with a 42-yard catch. Dray Duff followed with a 22-yard catch and Devan Maynard added a five-yard catch. Julian Stafford had a catch that went for negative two yards on the night.
Pike Central found a way to win the season opener.
The Hawks are really young, but that youth helped lead them to a win over West Carter in the opener.
Freshman quarterback Jamere Knuckles was five for 10 passing for 31 yards and a TD. He also led the team in rushing with 96 yards on 15 carries.
Cameron Flannery also rushed the ball 15 times for 70 yards and a score. Daymon Scammell added 20 yards on the ground.
CJ Cox had a 14-yard catch to lead Pike Central’s receivers. Mason Hess had two catches for 13 yards and a TD. Land Adams had two catches for four yards.
The talk of the night might’ve come from freshman kicker Steven Gonzalez. Gonzalez, a freshman, was two for two for field goals and two for two in extra-point kicks. Gonzalez knocked down a 42 and 41-yard field goal. The 42-yard field goal set a Pike Central school record for distance.
Pike Central’s defense only gave up 10 points as well.
Friday night, the Hawks will have to try and slow Martin County up front.
The Cardinals have a good offensive line and run game.
That will be the challenge slowing the Cardinals down up front.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, Steven Gonzalez.
If the Hawks can keep the game close, the kicking game could come into play.
Gonzalez is a weapon.
He hit the 42-yarder for the school record and had plenty left on the kick.
A big field goal to close the half could swing momentum.
Or a late field goal in a close game could be the decider.
Can Pike Central keep the game close and give themselves a chance?
That is the challenge.
Martin County is a big step up from West Carter for the Hawks.
George Rogers Clark at Belfry
Who: George Rogers Clark (0-1) at Belfry (1-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 25 at 9:05 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Field, Belfry.
Coaches: George Rogers Clark, Joe Chirico. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: GRC fell to Class 6A Central Hardin 42-22 in the season opener, while Belfry cruised to a 48-14 win over Breathitt County.
In its season opener, GRC finished the game with 273 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Sam Clements was eight for 23 passing for 128 yards and two TDs with an interception. Clements also rushed for 83 yards on 21 carries.
Hayden Heath followed with 52 yards rushing and a TD. Landon Belcher added 10 yards rushing.
John Camahni led the Cardinals with two catches for 45 yards. Jeremiah Israel added two catches for 29 yards. Heath added a 23-yard TD. Trey Davis follows with two catches for 22 yards. Carter Maynard added a five-yard catch. Haddon Cecil added a four-yard TD catch.
The Cardinals’ defense was led by Carter Maynard. Maynard finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles. Heath and Jones Howard each finished with nine tackles.
Belfry got off to a good start Friday night.
The Pirates didn’t pass often and didn’t have too, but when they did it was effective.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Varney was three for four for 145 yards and three TDs. He also added 14 yards rushing on four carries.
Caden Woolum caught all three passes for the 145 yards and two TDs. He also added 103 yards rushing and two TDs on seven carries.
Ace Caudill led the rushing attack with 148 yards and two TDs. Dre Young added 14 yards rushing on five carries.
Young led the Belfry defense with 10 tackles. Koy Queen followed with seven.
JB Woolum and Eli Caudill each added an interception for the Pirates.
Belfry was good, but the Pirates did allow Breathitt County to throw for 219 yards.
Can GRC take advantage of that or will Belfry’s secondary kill the Cardinals with more interceptions.
If Belfry can force another interception or two it could be key for the Pirates.
If they can score and then take advantage of a turnover or two, they can run the clock which they like to do.
Who 2 Watch: After scoring five TDs in Week 1, Caden Woolum is the player to watch.
Woolum is a speedster and he can score on any given play.
He is a dangerous rusher, but add in the ability to catch passes in open space and he becomes deadly to opposing defense.
If Woolum has a big game, that could mean that Pirates are walking away with a big win.
Lawrence County Farm Bureau Bowl
Shelby Valley at Lawrence County
Who: Shelby Valley (0-1) at Lawrence County (1-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Luke Varney Athletic Complex, Louisa.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Lawrence County, Alan Short.
Notes: Shelby Valley opened the season with a 36-26 loss at home to Letcher Central, while Lawrence County picked up a 34-14 win over Rowan County in the season opener.
Shelby Valley had chances in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t find a way to punch the ball in the end zone.
After graduating running back Jayden Newsome, Brett Sturgill won the starting job. But Sturgill was injured just days before the season opener and that left the backfield in peril.
Brady Bentley lined up in the backfield, but it took all the guess work out of when and if he would run with the ball instead of catching balls in space. Bentley rushed with the ball 13 times for 126 yards and two TDs. He added six catches for 76 yards.
Senor QB Russ Osborne had a big game as he was 20 for 27 passing for 237 yards and a TD with an interception. He also rushed for 50 yards and a score on 13 carries.
John Luke Fields also had four touches for 27 rushing yards. He had seven catches for 52 yards through the air.
Kolton Stamper had three catches for 56 yards and a TD. Jesse Cook also caught four passes for 53 yards.
Zach Yates led the Wildcats’ defense with 10 tackles. He also recovered a fumble. Osborn and Robert Collins each had nine tackles on defense.
Clark Craft also recovered a fumble for the Wildcats as they forced two turnovers against Letcher Central.
Lawrence County finished Week 1 with 435 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Luke Fetherholf was seven for 16 passing for 120 yards and two TDs.
Cody Crum led the rushing attack with 169 yards and a TD on 17 carries. William McDavid added 116 yards rushing on 16 carries. Eli Fletcher rushed for 29 yards and two TDs on four carries. Kaeden Johnson added seven yards on two carries.
Dalton Runyons led the wide receivers with two catches for 61 yards and a TD. Logan Ratliff had four catches for 53 yards and a TD. Carlo Chicko added a six-yard catch.
The Wildcats defense gave up 190 yards on the ground last week and 53 passing yards.
Shelby Valley will have to finish off drives if they want to win in Week 2.
If the Wildcats finish the two fourth quarter drives in Week 1, they might’ve picked up the win.
The offense is good, but when the field shrinks inside the opponents’ 20, they have to find ways to move the ball.
Two turnover on downs in the fourth quarter was just a back breaker for the Wildcats.
The defense can’t give up big scores either.
If the Wildcats can make a couple of adjustments, then they might leave Lawrence County with their first win of the season.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Kolton Stamper.
Brady Bentley is getting all of the attention when he is in the backfield or lined up at receiver.
Stamper is a big guy who can make plays.
He caught a TD last week.
If he can fill in the gaps and get open inside, that might help Bentley and Fields stretch the field.
Stamper is a good option and he can run after the catch.
Shelby Valley’s offense is really good, but without a true running back at the moment, Stamper helping take some focus away from Bentley, Fields and even Cook might be the difference maker.
Phelps at Twin Valley
Who: Phelps (0-0) at Twin Valley (0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Location: Twin Valley High School, Pilgrims Knob, Va.
Coaches: Phelps, Randy Smith. Twin Valley, Brian Moore/Tommy Crigger.
Notes: Phelps had its Bye Week in the Week 1, while Twin Valley fell to Clintwood 18-6.
The two teams didn’t play last season.
The last meeting between the two squads came in 2016. The Hornets fell to Twin Valley 27-22.
Phelps lost several key members from last year’s squad.
The Hornets’ roster does show 30 players suiting up for the Hornets, though.
The Hornets could didn’t have any stats listed from last season.
Twin Valley doesn’t have any stats listed from its opening week win this season, so not much is known about either team.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, the Phelps offensive line.
The Hornets usually have some big guys up front.
If Phelps has a strong offensive line this season, it could mean a lot of running success for the guys in the backfield.
If Phelps can win the battle at the line of scrimmage, look of the Hornets to have a shot to pull out the win against Twin Valley.
38th Annual Pike County Bowl Night 2 at Pikeville
Pretsonsburg vs. East Ridge
Who: Prestonsburg (1-0) vs. East Ridge (1-0)
Kickoff: Saturday, August 26 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex, Pikeville.
Coaches: Prestonsburg, Brandon Brewer. Pike Central, Ronn Varney.
Notes: The Blackcats opened the season with a 30-21 win over Leslie County, while the Warriors picked up an 8-0 win over Morgan County.
The Warriors have been close against the Blackcats a few times recently, but are still looking for the win.
Last season, Prestonsburg picked up a 42-36 win over the Warriors. In 2021, Prestonsburg picked up a 48-22 win over East Ridge and in 2020, the Blackcats edged the Warriors 29-26.
Prestonsburg lost its top running back from last season in Ethan Jarvis.
How did the Blackcats’ running game do in the season opener?
Prestonsburg rushed for 255 yards.
Jacob Rose led the way as he rushed for 162 yards and a TD on 20 carries. Colin Hatfield followed with 67 yards on 16 carries. Alex Harries added 16 yards and a TD on three carries.
Freshman quarterback Bryce Holbrook had an impressive debut. He was seven of 14 passing for 37 yards and a TD with two interceptions.
Dalton Elliot led the receivers with five catches for 45 yards and a TD.
On defense, Colin Hatfield had six tackles and so did Alex Harris to lead the Blackcats.
Prestonsburg came up with four interceptions and recovered two fumbles in the game.
Braydon Jarvis had two picks to lead the way. Elliot had a pick-sic that he returned 95 yards for a TD. Logan Stumbo also had an interception.
Stumbo also recovered a fumbled and so did Harris.
East Ridge also had some key guys to replace from last season, but the Warriors’ defense stepped up and shutout Morgan County to give the Warriors the 8-0 win.
Landon Robinson took over as starting quarterback for the Warriors. Robinson played wide receiver his first three seasons at East Ridge.
Robinson was nine for 15 passing for 63 yards. He also rushed for 60 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Isaiah Adkins returned at running back and had a big season debut. Adkins rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries.
Jacob Ferran led the wide receivers with six catches for 38 yards. Bobby Taylor had a 13-yard catch. Adkins added two catches for 12 yards.
On defense, Gabriel May led the way with a team-high 17 tackles (two went for losses). Stevie Todd Layne followed with 14 tackles (three of those went for losses). Ferran added 10 tackles.
Ferran and Robinson each had interceptions for the Warriors. Ferran’s came in the end zone to break up a possible TD throw. Ferran also recovered a fumble.
Cole Ratliff recovered a fumble of his own too.
Can East Ridge finally find a way to get over the hump and knock off their former district rival?
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Stevie Todd Layne.
Layne and the defense were the key to the Week 1 win.
The competition will definitely step up in Week 2.
Layne will have to lead the Warriors and not allow each rushing yards.
If East Rice can do that, the Warriors could be 2-0 entering Week 3.
Johnson Central at Pikeville
Who: Johnson Central (1-0) at Pikeville (1-0)
Kickoff: Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Hambley Athletic Complex.
Coaches: Johnson Central, Jesse Peck. Pikeville, Chris Mcnamee.
Notes: Johnson Central is coming off of a 28-21 win over Class 6A Madison Central, while Pikeville is coming off of a 34-12 win over Class 5A Pulaski County.
This is the game a lot of football fans in the mountains have been waiting for.
The two programs have been two of the best in the state in their class and have won state titles in recent seasons.
Pikeville is the two-time defending Class A state champions.
Johnson Central and Pikeville haven’t played in while.
According to WKYT’s Brian Milan, the two teams played from 1972-1979 with the Panthers holding a 5-2 record against the Golden Eagles.
In recent years, the two teams and Belfry have competed for the bragging rights of which team is the best in the mountains.
Pikeville has four straight wins over the Pirates, while Johnson Central has five straight wins over the Pirates.
It’s hard to compare the programs because they compete at different classes, but Saturday, we’ll get to see.
Johnson Central.
To no ones surprise, the Golden Eagles used a steady ground attack against Madison Central in the season opener.
The Golden Eagles rushed for 333 yards as a team in the season opener.
Seven different Johnson Central backs touched the ball. Zack McCoart led the way with 94 rushing yards on six carries. Quarterback Jacob Grimm finished with 57 rushing yards and two TDs on four carries. Logan Music rushed for 50 yards on seven carries. Christian Barnes had 12 touches for 47 yards and a TD. Logan Morrow added 44 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Carter Conley rushed for 41 yards on 15 carries. Ryan Rice didn’t rush for any yards on 12 carries.
Grim was two for two passing for 66 yards.
Dalton Matney led the defense with 12 tackles. Logan Castle followed with eight tackles. Rice added seven tackles and one and 1/2 sacks.
Pikeville had an impressive opener.
Quarterback Isaac Duty was 15 for 18 for 121 yards and two TDs. He added 25 yards on the ground and a TD on nine carries.
Tayvian Boykins led the rushing attack with 113 yards and a TD on nine carries. He added two catches for 11 yards.
Brenden Anthony followed with 76 yards and a TD on 13 carries. Blake Caudill rushed for 36 yards on 10 carries.
Westin Bevins led the receivers with six catches for 42 yards. Jeb Wilkerson followed with three catches for 30 yards. Bradyn Hall added a 21-yard TD catch. Anthony added a 12-yard TD catch.
Sam Wright came up with an interception for the defense.
So Johnson Central will try and dominate up front with its offensive line. Pikeville will try and create chaos up front with its linebackers coming from different angles and crashing to fill gaps.
Pikeville will try and get Johnson Central’s defense out in space and make plays in the open field.
It should be an interesting matchup of differing styles.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Brenden Anthony.
Anthony is a tough runner and he will have to pick up some big rushing yards to make Johnson Central respect the run game.
That can create the open field matchups for their athletes in the open field.
On defense, he will have to lead the rest of the linebackers and make sure they are in the right places.
He can dominate a game on defense and his defensive presence may be more important than his offense.
If he has a big game and helps the defense limit the Johnson Central run game, the Panthers could pick up its second straight win over a large class opponent.