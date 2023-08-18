Letcher Central at Shelby Valley
Who: Letcher Central (0-0) at Shelby Valley (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hobart Clay Johnson Field, Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex.
Coaches: Letcher Central, JR Matthews. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: Shelby Valley and Letcher Central will kickoff the season against each other for the third straight season and fourth time in five years.
Overall, Letcher Central has a 3-1 record against Shelby Valley.
The two teams played in Letcher Central’s first season in 2005. Letcher Central won that meeting 28-20.
The Wildcats and Cougars didn’t meet again until 2019 in the season opener. The Wildcats picked up a 44-22 win in that one.
Letcher Central followed with a 50-13 win over the Wildcats to kickoff the 2021 season.
Last season, the Wildcats jumped out to a big lead, but a lightning delay and some bad flags helped Letcher Central pull off a come from behind 52-48 win to open last season. That game was at Letcher Central.
This time, the Wildcats will open the season at home against the Cougars.
Last year, Shelby Valley QB Russ Osborne had a game to remember.
Osborne finished the game 31 for 46 passing for 547 yards and four TDs with two interceptions.
He also rushed for 59 yards and two TDs.
Receiver Brady Bentley also had a game to remember for the Wildcats as he caught 11 passes for 280 yards and two TDs.
But Letcher Central lost a big piece of their puzzle last season as QB Jonah Little graduated. He accounted for nearly 3,000 total yards passing and rushing and 45 TDs.
That’s a big hole to fill for any team, especially going against a four-year starter who was second in the state in passing regardless of Class last season.
Osborne finished second in the state in passing last season regardless of Class.
Letcher Central does return its second leading rusher from a year ago in Isaac Matthews.
Matthews rushed for 610 yards and 10 TDs on the season.
On defense, leading tackler Koby Johnson returns. He finished last season with 105 tackles on the season.
The Wildcats return a lot from last year, but have some spots to fill here and there.
Shelby Valley’s offense will have to fill in for Jayden Newsome, but the Wildcats should still be explosive on offense with all of the weapons they return.
Defensively, the Wildcats will have some spots to work on.
The Wildcats are hoping that their offense can lead the way, until the defense catches up.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Russ Osborne.
Osborne has a bad taste in his mouth after last year’ loss and will try to get it back at home this season.
It is an important game for the Wildcats right out of the box because Letcher Central is a Class 4A team.
Beating a Class 4A will help boost Shelby Valley in the RPI.
If Osborne can have a big game, look for the Wildcats to have a shot at walking away with a huge early season win against the Cougars.
Pikeville vs. Pulaski County
Who: Pikeville (0-0) vs. Pulaski County (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 18 at 5:30 p.m. The Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
Location: Denes Stadium, Corbin.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Corbin, Jared Martin.
Notes: This will be the Panthers’ second straight year of opening up their season at Corbin in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
Last year, Pikeville fell to Corbin 24-19 in the event, while Pulaski County didn’t participate in the bowl last season.
Pulaski County is coming off of a 9-3 record from last season. The Maroons were marooned out of the Class 5A playoffs the second round by Woodford County 49-28.
Pulaski County only had 12 seniors graduate from last year’s squad, so the Maroons will have some experience back.
The Maroons did lose starting QB Bryson Dugger, though. Dugger had a big season as he threw for nearly 3,200 yards and 41 TDs.
That’s a lot of production to replace.
Junior Ryan Anderson could take over the spot as he was second on the team in passing last season. He only threw for 100 yards and a TD, though.
Pulaski’s top two running backs both return. Cody Nichols led the team with 386 rushing yards and five TDs on 68 carries. So does the No. 2 running back Ethan Idlewine. Idlewine rushed for 374 yards and eight TDs on 75 carries.
The Maroons No. 2 and No. 3 receivers both return. Harris Denmyer finished as the No. 2 wide receiver last season. He caught 39 passes for 771 yards and eight TDs. Zak Anderson finished third on the team with 21 catches for 259 yards and three TDs.
Pulaski County had three defenders finish with over 100 tackles last season. Two of those three are gone. Drew Inabnitt returns as the leading tackler from last year’s squad. He finished with 111 tackles (four for a loss) and two sacks.
Pulaski County will be young and inexperienced at the QB spot, but look for them to air it out still.
The Maroons might make some mistakes in the pass game and that could benefit Pikeville who boasts some experience coming back in the secondary.
Sam Wright will be a four year starter, Deonte Stevens returns as he had a lot of work in the secondary. Plus look for Tayvian Boykins, Bradyn Hall and Mikey Hager could all get time.
Pikeville lost a lot of experience from last year as well.
A lot of the talk was about the offensive line, but in the preseason scrimmages, Pikeville has looked solid up front.
Plus QB Isaac Duty has a full year of experience under his belt.
Pikeville will have a lot of speed and explosiveness.
The Panthers did lose most of their front seven starters on defense, though.
But look for Brenden Anthony to lead the way on defense.
He is as talented as any linebacker you’ll see.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Tayvian Boykins.
Boykins might have to carry an even bigger load than last season, especially early while some new faces acclimate to starting roles.
Boykins is explosive and can score anytime he touches the ball.
He will line up all over the field and if he can handle anymore workload, he might be play some defense this year as well.
Boykins can change any game’s momentum with just one touch.
If the Panthers want to knock off the Class 5A Maroons, Boykins will have to impact the game.
Belfry at Breathitt County
Who: Belfry (0-0) at Breathitt County (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mike Holcomb Athletic Complex, Jackson.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Breathitt County, Kyle Moore.
Notes: Coach Philip Haywood’s second book “Climb the Mountain” is now in select Food City’ across the area.
Belfry and Breathitt County aren’t strangers to each other.
They stood in each other’s way during the playoffs for years and years.
Recently, Belfry has been one of the best in Class 3A since the Class system jumped from four to six total classes in the state.
The Pirates and Bobcats have battled in Class 2A and 3A, but Breathitt County dropped to Class 2A in 2019 after a few years of not competing near the top of Class 3A.
The last meeting the two squads had was in 2012. Belfry rolled to a 41-20 win over the Bobcats in the Class 3A region championship.
Belfry also picked up a 28-14 win over the Bobcats in the Class 3A region championship in 2011.
In 2008, Channing Fugate had a monster game to lead the Bobcats to a 14-12 win over the Pirates at Belfry in the Class 3A state semifinals. That was Breathitt County’s last win over the Pirates.
Before that, Belfry knocked out the Bobcats from the Class 3A state semifinals 62-18 in 2007. In 2002, Breathitt County picked up a 21-0 win over Belfry in the AA region championship. In 2001, Belfry knocked off Breathitt County 27-26 in the AA second round. In 2000, Breathitt County knocked off Belfry 28-20 in the AA second round and the Bobcats also picked up a 47-42 win over the Pirates in the AA second round in 1999.
There is lot of history between the two schools.
Last season, Belfry was young on offense and defense.
Belfry had an earlier than expected exit out of the Class 3A playoffs last season. The Pirates fell in the second round to Ashland Blazer.
The Pirates struggled some, but also showed some glimpses of improvement throughout the season.
The offensive line got a lot of work and kept getting better.
So did freshman starting QB Chase Varney. Varney will enter his sophomore season with a full season of starting experience under his belt and an experienced line in front of him.
He will also have some talented backs to handoff to like Caden Woolum, fullback Dre Young, Cayden Varney and Ace Caudill just to name a few.
Belfry should have a good defense back as well.
There will be spots in the secondary that might be young, but Belfry should have some good experience back on defense as well.
Breathitt County fell in the region championship round of the Class 2A playoffs last season. The Bobcats fell to Lloyd Memorial 41-32.
Breathitt County will have an experienced offensive line coming back with Evan Miller anchoring the line as a senior.
Senior QB Tyler Bryant also returns. Bryant had a big season last year as he was 132 for 208 passing for 2,295 yards and 27 TDs with seven interceptions. He rushed for 238 yards and six TDs on 84 carries.
The Bobcats also return their top three running backs from a year ago as well. Jayden Gibson led the way for Breathitt County rushing for 770 yards and eight TDs on 127 yards. Caden Bowling followed with 506 yards and four TDs. Kory Combs rushed for 340 yards and 11 TDs.
Top receiver Austin Sperry returns as well. Sperry is just an athlete. He is known on the basketball court, but had a good year as a receiver last season. Sperry finished 2022 with 41 catches for 891 yards and 13 TDs.
On defense top tackles Kory Combs returns. He led the team with 109 tackles and a sack last season.
This should be a good old school matchup.
Not much will change because the team who wins the battle up front will probably win the game.
Belfry is confident in its offensive and defensive lines, but so is Breathitt County.
Whoever is the strongest and wins that war, will probably have a really good chance to win the game.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, Dre Young. Young is a senior.
He will be the force running the ball up the middle.
If he has success, that will just open everything up for the other runnings backs, but he can also bust big plays himself.
Young will also be a factor on defense. If he can sustain the effort on both sides of the ball, the Pirates could escape Breathitt County with a stronger win.
Morgan County at East Ridge
Who: Morgan County (0-0) at East Ridge (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Tribe, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Morgan County, Mark Easterling. East Ridge, Donnie Burdine.
Notes: Morgan County finished last season with a 1-10 record last season.
The Cougars struggled all season.
Quarterback Bradly Nickell will return this season for the Cougars. Last season, he was 35 for 95 passing for 501 yards and five TDs with four interceptions. He also rushed for 350 yards and seven TDs on 75 carries.
The Cougars also return top running back Chance Wright from last season.
Wright rushed for 400 yards and a TD on 72 carries.
East Ridge will look a bit different this season.
The Warriors lost starting QB Dylan Burdine to graduation, but still return some experience.
East Ridge is looking to be in the mix for a home playoff game this season after the Class 2A redistricting.
The Warriors will see Landon Robinson go behind center.
Robinson was a wide receiver last year and he hopes that his experience as a receiver will help him have some extra chemistry with the receiving corps.
Also returning on offense for the Warriors are Isaiah Adkins and Stevie Todd Layne.
Both should play a bigger part in the offense this season.
Adkins had an outstanding season last year.
He rushed for 1,105 yards and 15 TDs on 104 carries.
The Warriors should return some experience on defense as well. Layne will probably be the defensive leader this season.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Isaiah Adkins.
With Robinson learning the ropes at QB, look for Adkins to get plenty of touches for the Warriors.
Adkins has speed for days and is capable of scoring anytime he touches the ball.
If Adkins has a big game, it will take pressure off of the rest of the offense and that could free up Robinson and Layne to make plays as well.
West Carter at Pike Central
Who: West Carter (0-0) at Pike Central (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Notes: Last season, West Carter competed in Class 2A, while Pike Central competed in Class 3A.
After redistricting, the Comets jumped up to Class 3A, while the Hawks fell to Class 2A.
West Carter had a tough 2022 season as the Comets finished with a 2-10 record.
Just the year before, the Comets won Class 2A District 8 and advanced to the region championship round of the playoffs.
The Comets were young last season, but still had Cole Crampton for his senior season. The running back graduated and the Comets return QB Kale Back this season.
Back was 55 for 122 passing for 654 yards and three TDs with seven interceptions.
Pike Central lost Matt Anderson due to graduation.
Anderson was the biggest cog in the offense last season.
The Hawks will be young, but talented as Jamere Knuckles will take over QB duties as a freshman.
Last season’s QB Daymon Scammell will go back to a more natural position and be a running back for the Hawks this season.
Look for the Hawks to open the offense up more this season and pass a lot more.
The Hawks and Comets could be a good one with two teams trying to get off to good starts and bounce back from tough seasons.
Who 2 Watch: The freshman QB, Jamere Knuckes.
Knuckles is a big QB with a big arm.
The Hawks will have to develop wide receivers around him, though.
If he gets time and the receivers can get open, he can deliver them the ball.
Knuckles is young, but has a lot of potential to lead Pike Central to a good season.
Bye Week: Phelps.