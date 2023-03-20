East Ridge opened the season Monday night with a 4-3 loss to Betsy Layne.
The Warriors were looking to right the ship Wednesday, but East Ridge fell to Johnson Central 21-6 in four innings of play.
Betsy Layne 4,
East Ridge 3
Betsy Layne scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead over East Ridge and the Bobcats held on to the win of the same score.
Byron Tackett picked up the win on the mound for the Bobcats. He tossed four and 1/3 innings of work and gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks, while striking out 10 batters.
Keaton Brown came in relief and tossed two and 2/3 innings. He didn’t allow any runs or hits, but gave up one walk, while striking out four batters.
Brown led the way for the Bobcats at the plate. He finished the game three for three with three runs scored. Jacob Newsome was two for three at the plate. Cody Smith added a hit and an RBI. Reese Music also had a hit and an RBI for the Bobcats. Tackett scored a run.
Hayden Robinette led the way for the Warriors going two for three with a double and two RBIs. Landon Robinson finished one for two with a walk and a steal. Dylan Burdine added a single for East Ridge. Carter Damron and Steven Layne each scored a run for the Warriors.
Kolin Blackburn suffered the loss on the mound for the Warriors. Blackburn tossed five innings of work and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks, while striking out seven batters. Robinson tossed an inning of relief and didn’t give up any runs or hits on one walk, while striking out two batters.
Johnson Central 21,
East Ridge 6
(Four innings)
Johnson Central scored 13 runs in the second inning to roll to a 21-6 win over East Ridge.
The loss drops the Warriors to 0-2 on the season.
East Ridge jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, but Johnson Central answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-2 lead after one.
Then the Golden Eagles exploded for 13 runs in the second as the lead jumped to 16-2 after two innings of play.
East Ridge fought back with four runs in the top of the third, but Johnson Central got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning.
Johnson Central put the game away in the bottom of the fourth with four more runs.
Cole Ward and Gavin Crum led the way at the plate for Johnson Central. Ward finished two for five with a double, four RBIs, two walks and three runs scored. Crum was two for three with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Brock Butcher was two for five with two RBIs and four runs scored. Chase Preece doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Ethan McCarty added a hit, an RBI, a walk and he scored three runs.
Jason Price earned the win on the mound for the Golden Eagles. He tossed two and 1/3 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk, while striking out three.
Hayden Robinette led the Warriors at the plate once again. Robinette finished the game two for three with a double and three RBIs. Braxton Kendrick had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Steven Layne added an RBI double and he scored a run.
Kendrick suffered the loss on the mound for the Warriors.
East Ridge (0-2) is scheduled to visit Harlan Friday for a double-header.