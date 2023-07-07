After his playing days ended, Walker Wood decided to start training quarterbacks.
The former University of Kentucky and McNese State quarterback started the Quarterback Reign Skills Camp.
He recently held his first camp in his hometown, Lexington.
After seeing this, Shelby Valley assistant coach and offensive quarterback Tyler Johnson reached out to Wood to see if he would be interested in bringing his skills camp to Eastern Kentucky.
“Coach Tyler Johnson reached out after he saw my first camp at Lafayette and was just wondering if I could come here and do a camp,” Wood said. “I told him that I wasn’t opposed, so next week, we’ll be holding our first camp in Eastern Kentucky.
“I started training quarterbacks in February after I finished my playing days,” Wood said. Then I got the bright idea to hold my first quarterback skills camp. I did that in Lexington and it was a success. I hadn’t had anymore planned, then Coach Tyler Johnson reached out to me and invited me to do one in Eastern Kentucky. I like the idea and now, next week, I’ll hold the QB Reign Skills Camp at Shelby Valley.”
“I saw some of the stuff about his camp on Twitter,” Shelby Valley assistant coach and offensive coordinator Tyler Johnson said. “I saw he was doing a camp in Lexington and was just getting his QB Reign Skills started. I know that when Russ Osborne and Brody Johnson go to these camps, they have to travel four, five or six hours just to get this kind of training. The kids here have to travel, so I figured, I’d see if we could bring one of these camps here to Eastern Kentucky and luckily, Wood thought it was a good idea.”
The two started talking and next Saturday, July 15 — Wood will be hosting the Quarterback Reign Skills Camp as at Shelby Valley High School.
The camp will run from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m
Wood will work with quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs at the camps.
Wood’s background of being a standout high school quarterback and then playing at UK helped him get his name out across the state.
“Going to UK definitely helped open the door for me,” Wood said. “Without that platform and logo behind my name it would make it a lot harder to get my name out, with that and a good product, has definitely helped a lot.”
“Knowing his background and knowing he played on a high level, I know he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level,” Johnson said. “He has a reputable resume and was one of the best QBs in the history of the state when he played in high school. He went on to play at UK and McNese State, so I know he can relay to the boys around here what it takes to get to that highest level of play.”
Eastern Kentucky has a reputation of teams running power run games.
In the past few years, teams have started opening up their offense and becoming more diverse on offense.
“I’m definitely excited to get out there and see the guys behind center,” Wood said. “Eastern Kentucky has been known for running the ball down people’s throats, but with how the game is changing, hopefully this will help even out the offenses there and make them even tougher in what they already do. It is good to see more and more teams start adding in more passing at the high school level. We just want to help them develop some skills and workouts that might help them get to the next level if they’re lucky.”
“I think we’ve been hesitant to make changes how we make changes to the quarterback position here in the mountains because so many teams have had so much success running the ball over the years. I think with how the game is going, there has been a misconception about running shotgun and the spread schemes. They are QB friendly, but you can still do what you want out of them whether it is run heavy or pass heavy. Small schools don’t always have enough staff to devote to an in depth passing game, but with these camps and new skills, it’s just like a built part to the game when you need to or want to pass.”
A lot more players in Eastern Kentucky have been partaking in college camps or other skills camps, but they usually have to drive hours away.
“We need more skills camps around here,” Johnson said. “We know that we can send guys to the college camps, but if they’re not one of the nine or 10 guys on that school’s radar, then they don’t get a lot of attention unless they do something outlandish to get the attention of the coaches there. We just want to grow the game here and with how the quarterback play keeps evolving, we want to bring in new fresh ideas and guys to teach the game how it’s being played now. It will just help offenses no matter the style.”
Wood has a bit of a unique camp format working with QBs, wide receivers and defensive backs.
“The camp structure will start with some individual mechanics and skill work,” Wood said. “We want to help them build skills early on, then we’ll take a break and do some chalk talk. The coaches will talk with the players and help them to understand how to use football as a tool to help set up their success and not let football use them. Then we’ll finish with some other skill training. Hopefully, they’l learn a lot and take some good workouts and techniques with them.”