BELFRY — Monday afternoon, Jake Varney got a chance to keep playing the sport he loves.
So once he got the chance to sign to play baseball at the University of Pikeville, it was an opportunity it he couldn’t pass up.
His dreams of playing college baseball came to life.
“It’s just really special to have the chance to play the sport I love at the next level,” Varney said. “I just want to thank Coach (Michael Hagy) and all of my teammates and the people who have been around supporting me for the past four years.” Whenever I took my visit to UPike, I felt like it was the same type of environment that we have here. I just wanted to stay around what I know.”
Varney is a senior for the Pirates.
He is leading the Pirates in most hitting stats this season. Varney is hitting a team-high .432 and has a team highs in home runs (five), RBIs (33) and walks (25).
“It feels really good to see all of the work that you put in during the offseason is paying off during the regular season,” Varney said. “I just try to go up there and do what I can for the team. It doesn’t matter to me what I hit or how many home runs I have as long as I get up there and do whatever I need to do to help the team win when the time comes.”
Varney’s excellent season at the play is paying off for the Pirates this season.
Belfry has an 18-12 record.
The Pirates will enter the 60th District Tournament next week as the No. 1 seed as well.
“The past two years we’ve really fallen short of our expectations,” Varney said. “I feel like this year we’ve had to go through a lot more struggles and adversity. We’ve learned a lot from it and I have a good feeling that come postseason, we are going to be on fire at the time we need to be.”
Varney is excited about playing at UPike once his senior season ends at Belfry.
The baseball team is expected to get a new facility in the near future on Bear Mountain.
“It’s going to be really good to play somewhere where my parents can come and see all my home games and things like that,” Varney said. “”With the facilities and things, seeing those things planned were just incredible. They have the Bear Mountain facilities that they are setting up soon. It’s just going to make it that much more exciting to play, especially having facilities like that so close to home. People will be able to come over. It’s not too far away and people will be able to watch me play. That just going to give me a much better feeling than going somewhere not knowing when I could see my family. I’m really excited for the future at UPike.”
It wasn’t just athletics that caught his attention at UPike, he was excited about the academics the university offers as well.
“When I went over, I got to tour the entire campus,” Varney said. “Whenever they were telling me that I’d get to be in a classroom and the teacher could work with me one-on-one, it just made me feel better about going there and getting the education that I need, which is more important than anything else because at some point, baseball will end. I’m just glad I get to do both at UPike.”
Varney will miss playing for Belfry.
“I’ve had two state championships in football and two district championships in baseball,” Varney said. “It’s been an amazing feeling. I just want to thank all of the coaches and the people who have been around me. I have to thank them for pushing me to get better at football and baseball. It’s hard to really put together how great these past four years have been. COVID (19) cut a little of it short, but at the same time, I’ve still had a lot of success at Belfry. Not only individually, but as a part of teams as well.”
But he has a bright future ahead at UPike on the baseball diamond.