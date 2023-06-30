When they needed someone to step into the leadership position of the athletics department, the powers that be at the University of Pikeville knew exactly where to look.
President Burton Webb, Ph.D., has announced that Robert Staggs will be the interim director of athletics while the university conducts a national search for the next full time director of the department.
Staggs, who just completed his 20th season as softball coach at UPike, is familiar with the position, as he has served two stints as AD in the past.
“We’re very fortunate to have someone like Coach Staggs at the University,” said Webb. “He has the experience and the level sense of direction we need. The department of athletics will be in very capable hands.”
Staggs will assume the position as Kelly Wells completes his time at the university. He anticipates a seamless transition.
“Kelly and I have worked well together since he came to the University,” said Staggs.
“I’d like to thank Dr. Webb, Dr. (Lori) Werth and Barry Bentley for the confidence they’ve shown in me by asking me to help during this time. I look forward to offering support to all the coaches at the school as we prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s certainly an exciting time to be at UPike and in the athletics department.”
In addition to his time as director of athletics and softball coach, Staggs has been head coach of the volleyball program and has served as interim coach of both the men’s and women’s soccer teams. He has also logged time as an assistant coach in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and football.
He was the winner of the 2018-19 recipient of the Mid-South Conference Coaching for Significance award.
Staggs is an alumnus of then Pikeville College and has received numerous accolades in athletics, including being named the MSC Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2007 and the Kentucky High School Athletics Association Football Official of the Year in 2008.
In 2015, Staggs was inducted into the athletics hall of fame at Pikeville High School.