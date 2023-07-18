The University of Pikeville baseball program is spending the summer making plans for its annual alumni weekend.
The program will host its former players the weekend of Oct. 13-14 with events scheduled all day on Saturday.
"We look forward to this every season. It truly is the highlight of the fall for us," said Coach Cody Andreychuk, who is entering his third season as the leader of the Bears. "The surprising thing is how much our current players enjoy this. They love getting to know the guys who paved the way for them and really enjoy hanging out with them for a few days.
"This is a great event all around and we hope all of our alums can join us for the weekend."
After an informal gathering on Friday night, a golf scramble with begin on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m.
Following that, at 12:30 p.m., the group will gather at the field for an Incrediball game, which will be followed by a campus tour.
That evening, dinner will begin at 7:00 p.m., with a silent auction to begin at 8. That will be followed by a night of music, billiards, darts and cornhole at the Great Hall.
The entry fee for the event is $40.
UPike baseball will be entering its first season in the Appalachian Athletics Conference, a league with 16 full time members and 11 affiliates across eight southern states. It oversees championships in 24 sports.
For more information, contact Coach Cody Andreychuk at 606/205-2310 or alumnus Jake Sokoll at 734/301-8740.