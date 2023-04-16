After the first four weeks of the season, Pike County teams are putting up some pretty big numbers on the softball diamond.
Looking at the team stats listed on the KHSAA website, we’ll highlight the top hitters on each team; hitters averaging .300 or better. East Ridge didn’t have any hitters on the team with 20 or more at-bats, but the rest of the teams will be looked at with players with at least 20 at-bats on the season.
Belfry’s Molly Fahm is having an outstanding start to the season. Fahm is getting done in the hitter’s box and on the mound. Fahm is hitting .550 on the season with six home runs, 27 RBIs, five doubles and three triples. She is 17 for 34 at the plate. On the mound, the eighth-grade has a 6-1 record with a 0.57 earned run average. Fahm has 100 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. She has given up 15 runs (four earned) on 12 hits and 13 walks.
She is ranked sixth in the state in home runs on the KHSAA state rankings. She is ranked ninth in RBIs, ninth in ERA, eighth in strikeouts, 36th in wins and 48th in innings pitched.
Fahm isn’t the only player in the county putting up big numbers, though.
Besides Fahm, Belfry has three players hitting over .300. Myra Bevins is hitting .387 on the season with four RBIs, one double, 19 runs, five steals and seven walks. Natalie Fite is hitting .344 with 14 RBIs, two doubles, two triples, 14 runs, two steals and seven walks. Sydney Stafford is hitting .346 with 10 RBIs, one double, one triple, seven runs and two walks.
Looking at Pikeville, the Lady Panthers have six hitters hitting over .300. Ginna Jones leads the Lady Panthers hitting .537 with a home run, 12 RBIs, seven doubles, a triple, 15 runs scored, four steals and six walks on the season. Jones is ranked No. 15 in the state in hits and 11th in doubles.
Cassidy Slater has a .395 average with one homer, 10 RBIs, one double, two triples, 13 runs, six steals and four walks. She is 43rd in the state rankings in triples.
Pikeville’s Gracie Hall is hitting .410 with one home, 14 RBIs, three doubles, two triples, 11runs, two steals and three walks. Shana Ray follows for the Lady Panthers hitting .349 with 16 RBIs, five doubles, two triples, 14 runs, on steal and three walks. Ray is ranked 46th in doubles in the state and 49th in RBIs.
Pikeville’s Molly Coleman is hitting .325 with 11 RBIs, four doubles, one triple, 11 runs and six walks. Isabelle Rose is the final Pikeville hitter with an average over .300. Rose is hitting .310 with five RBIs, two doubles, nine runs, 1 steal and six walks.
Pikeville freshman pitcher Lexie Akers is 7-3 on the season with a 5.07 earned run average. The freshman has 53 strikeouts in 67 and 2/3 innings pitched. She has given up 70 runs (49 earned) on 91 hits and 45 walks. She is ranked 22nd in wins and 10th in innings pitched.
Moving on to Shelby Valley, the Lady Wildcats have four hitters hitting over .300 on the season and they have two standout pitchers as well.
Emily Adkins leads the Lady Wildcats hitting .600 with eight RBIs, six doubles, nine runs, four steals and five walks. On the mounds, Emily Adkins is 2-1 with a 1.73 earned run average in 24 and 1.3 innings pitched. She has 43 strikeouts, while giving up 16 runs (six earned) on 22 hits and four walks. Emily Adkins is ranked 43rd in earned run average in the state.
Hunter Adkins is hitting .474 on the season with three RBIs, seven runs, eight steals and three walks. Riley Fleming is hitting .424 with nine RBIs, seven doubles, six runs, three steals and two walks. She is ranked 14th in the state in doubles.
Shelby Valley’s Kyra Looney is hitting .344 with 10 RBIs, seven doubles, one triple, four runs and one walk; she is ranked 13th in the state in doubles on the KHSAA list.
Shelby Valley’s Josie Adkins is ranked ninth in the state in steals with 16. Shelby Valley pitcher Emilee Compton is ranked No. 30 in the state in saves with one.
Shelby Valley pitcher Lillian Blackburn is having a big season as well. She is 4-3 on the year with a 1.93 earned run average. She has 37 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched, while giving up 26 runs (11 earned) on 44 hits and 14 walks.
Pike Central didn’t have any hitters hitting over .300 on the season. Kaiden Hess leads the Lady Hawks hitting .286 with five RBIs, 11 runs, nine steals and two walks.
Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah is having a big year, though. Chloe Hannah is 7-6 on the season with a 1.89 earned run average. She has 106 strikeouts in 77 and 2.3 innings pitched. She has given up 21 runs (12 earned) on 23 hits and eight walks. She is ranked fourth in the state in strikeouts, second in innings pitched, 12th in wins and 48th in ERA.
Pike Central’s Taylee Woods is ranked 44th in the state in steals with 10.
East Ridge doesn’t have any hitters with at least 20 at-bats, but the Lady Warriors have five games listed on the KHSAA website. In that time span, Kirsten Easterling is hitting .538 with eight RBIs, a double, seven runs two steals and two walks. Kiersten Coleman is hitting .583 with nine RBIs, two doubles, a triple, 10 runs, six steals and five walks. Abby Simpson is hitting .438 with six RBIs, three doubles, one triple, six runs and two steals. Kaylyn Layne is hitting .368 with six RBIs, a double, a triple, eight runs and six steals. Adrienne Abshire follows hitting .308 with a two doubles, four runs, six steals and four walks.
Phelps doesn’t have any hitting stats listed on the KHSAA website, but has their pitching stats up. Riley Spann leads the Lady Hornets on the mound. She has a 3-2 record with 86 strikeouts and a 1.56 ERA. Spann has given up eight runs (seven earned) on 20 hits and 18 walks.
These numbers will change from game-to-game, but this how the county players have faired over the first month of the season.
Sports Editor’s Note: The stats in this story were as of Friday, April 7 and could be different by now.