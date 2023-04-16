After the first four weeks of the season, Pike County teams are putting up some pretty big numbers on the baseball diamond.
The list is featuring hitters with at least a .300 average with 20 at-bats according to stats listed on the KHSAA website. Shelby Valley and Phelps didn’t have stats listed on the website and will not be a part of this complied list.
Starting at Belfry, Steven Banks leads the Pirates hitting .353 with a home run, five RBIs, five doubles, six steals and four walks.
Jake Varney follows for the Pirates hitting .333 with two home runs, nine RBIs, a double, six runs scored, three steals and six walks. He is ranked 43rd in the state in home runs. Isaiah Stanley follows by hitting .324 on the season with seven RBIs, eight runs, three doubles, four steals and four walks. Jonathan Banks is hitting .306 with five RBIs, 10 runs, four doubles, three steals and five walks.
Pitchers Jonah Adkins and Chase Varney lead the way for the Pirates. Adkins is 1-2 on the season with a 1.67 earned run average. He has 23 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched, while giving up 13 runs (five earned) on 25 hits and seven walks. Chase Varney is a perfect 3-0 on the season with a 1.34 ERA. Chase Varney has 21 strikeouts in 15 and 2/3 innings of work, while giving up six runs (three earned) on 10 hits and five walks. Chase Varney is ranked 31st in wins in the state.
East Ridge has four guys hitting over .300.
Landon Robinson leads the Warriors as he is knocking the cover off the ball. Robinson is hitting .548 with a home run, 15 RBIs, six doubles, a triple, 16 runs, seven steals and six walks. Robinson is ranked 28th in batting average in the state, fifth in hits, 21st in doubles and 36th in runs scored.
Following Robinson, Dylan Burdine is hitting .415 with six RBIs, two doubles, 24 runs, seven steals and seven walks. Burdine is ranked seventh in the state in runs scored and 36th in hits. Robinson is also ranked ninth in the state in innings pitched with 24.
Kolin Blackburn is ranked 47th in the state in innings pitched with 20 and 2/3 innings pitched.
Brady Miller is hitting .387 for the Warriors with seven RBIs, a double, seven runs, five steals and five walks. Hayden Robinette follows as he’s hitting .357 with a home run, 17 RBIs, six doubles, a run, and four walks. Robinette is ranked 18th in the state in RBIs.
East Ridge’s top pitcher is Stevie Todd Layne. Layne is 2-0 with a 4.32 earned run average. He has 20 strikeouts in 11 and 1/3 innings. He has given up 18 runs (seven earned) on nine hits and 11 walks.
Pikeville has three batters hitting over .300.
Jake Lowe leads the Panthers hitting .344 with nine RBIs, five doubles, four runs, two steals and three walks. Bradyn Hall follows hitting .324 with two RBIs, six runs, six steals and two walks. Dylan Thompson is hitting .308 for the Panthers with six RBIs, four doubles, one triple, eight runs, one steal and 10 walks.
Pitcher Isaac Duty is Pikeville’s standout pitcher early in the season. Duty is 3-1 with a 1.53 earned run average. He has 29 strikeouts in 18 and 1/3 innings pitched and has given up four runs on six hits and five walks. Duty ranks 39th in the state in strikeouts and 27th in wins.
Pikeville’s Sam Wright is ranked ninth in the state in saves with nine. Westin Bevins is ranked 23rd in the state in saves with one.
Pike Central has four players hitting over .300 on the season. Kaden Crum leads the way for the Hawks hitting .448 with seven RBIs, a double, six runs, a steal and three walks. Peyton Compton follows hitting .393 with four RBIs, 13 runs, nine steals and seven walks. Blake Hager is hitting .385 with 11 RBIs, a triple, eight runs, three steals and nine walks. Catcher Caleb Mouton is hitting .333 with six RBIs, a double, a triple, two runs, and eight walks.
Pike Central has three pitchers who have tossed at least 10 innings with ERAs under four. Cameron Shearer leads the Hawks with a 3-0 record. He has a 3.63 era with 24 strikeouts in 17 and 1/3 innings pitched. Shearer has given up 16 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits and 11 walks. Shearer is ranked 33rd in the state in wins.
Hager is 3-2 on the season with a 3.20 ERA. Hager has 33 strikeouts in 15 and 1/3 innings pitched. He has given up 16 runs (seven earned) on seven hits and 19 walks. Hager is ranked 48th in the state in strikeouts and 13th in the state in saves with two.
Lucas Anderson is 1-0 on the season with a 3.50 ERA. He has 16 strikeouts in 10 innings of work. Anderson has given up 14 runs (five earned) on 10 hits and 10 walks.
These numbers will change from game-to-game, but this how the county players have faired over the first month of the season.
Sports Editor’s Note: The stats in this story were as of Friday, April 7 and could be different by now.