LEXINGTON — Following the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s latest realignment, three programs have withdrawn from districts.
Phelps (Class 1A), Jackson County (Class 2A) and Morgan County (Class 3A) have each withdrawn from their respective district for the 2023 and 2024 high school football seasons.
Hazard is set to compete with reigning state champion Pikeville and Paintsville in Class 1A, District 8.
Perry Central is set to compete with Corbin, Letcher Central and Whitley County in Class 4A, District 8.
The KHSAA football alignment for the 2023 and 2024 seasons follows.
Class 1A
District 1 - Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville
District 2 - Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Holy Cross (Louisville), Kentucky Country Day
District 3 - Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic
District 4 - Bishop Brossart, Holy Cross (Covington), Ludlow, Trimble County
District 5 - Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Sayre
District 6 - Fairview, Nicholas County, Paris, Raceland
District 7* - Harlan, Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Pineville, Williamsburg
District 8* - Hazard, Paintsville, Pikeville
* – The fifth place team in District 7 will become the fourth place team
in District 7 for the purpose of playoff cross-bracketing
Class 2A
District 1 - Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray
District 2 - Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central
District 3 - Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County
District 4 - Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois**
District 5 - Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona
District 6 - Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset
District 7 - Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg
District 8 - Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley
**- Not eligible for district postseason competition until at least 2024
Class 3A
District 1 - Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, McLean County, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County
District 2 - Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County
District 3 - Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Elizabethtown, LaRue County
District 4 - Casey County, Garrard County, Marion County, Mercer County
District 5 - Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd Memorial, Pendleton County
District 6 - Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County, Russell, West Carter
District 7 - Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County
District 8 - Belfry, Estill County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Powell County
Class 4A
District 1 - Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East
District 2 - Bardstown, Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson
District 3 - DeSales, Doss, Jeffersontown, Valley, Waggener, Western
District 4 - Franklin County, Henry County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Spencer County, Western Hills
District 5 - Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County
District 6 - Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Rowan County
District 7 - Boyle County, Lincoln County, Russell County, Taylor County, Wayne County
District 8 - Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County
Class 5A
District 1 - Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro
District 2 - Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren
District 3 - Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois
District 4 - Bullitt Central, Grayson County, Moore, North Bullitt, Seneca
District 5 - Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, South Oldham, Woodford County
District 6 - Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott
District 7 - East Jessamine, Madison Southern, Montgomery County, West Jessamine
District 8 - Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern
Class 6A
District 1 - Christian County, Daviess County, Henderson County, McCracken County
District 2 - Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central
District 3 - DuPont Manual, Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier
District 4 - Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern
District 5 - Ballard, Eastern, Oldham County, Trinity (Louisville)
District 6 - Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton
District 7 - Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek
District 8 - Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central
For 2023, Districts 4 and 6 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs
For 2023, Districts 3 and 5 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs
For 2024, Districts 3 and 6 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs
For 2024, Districts 4 and 5 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs
Withdrawn from District – Jackson County (Class 2A), Morgan County (Class 3A), Phelps (Class 1A)