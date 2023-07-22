Accolades keep coming in for two University of Pikeville teams and one of its most celebrated student-athletes of all time.
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has released the All-Academic Athletes for the 20023 NAIA Men’s and Women’s Track & Field seasons. Both UPike teams and Noah Thomas were included among those honored.
In order to be named to the teams, the following criteria must be met:
•The cumulative GPA (not 2022-23 academic year, not semester) for all student-athletes on the institution’s eligibility certificate for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track & Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either Faculty Rep or Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.
•The cumulative GPA of all student-athletes on the institution’s eligibility certificate for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track & Field must be computed by the following method:
•Total the cumulative number of semester hours or quarter hours earned for all student-athletes on the eligibility certificate including the most recent grading period;
•Total the cumulative number of quality points earned by all student-athletes, including the most recent grading period;
•Divide the cumulative number of quality points earned by the cumulative number of semester or quarter hours earned.
The UPike track and field men had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.32. That not only qualifies for the honor, but also is among the Top 10 NAIA schools in the nation.
The UPike women’s track and field team has compiled a GPA of 3.59, which places it 12th among all NAIA schools.
Here is the criteria to be named an NAIA All-Academic Athlete:
•Minimum cumulative grade point average of a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale through the end of the semester of competition. Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0]. Data must be certifiable by the institution’s registrar.
•Must have completed at least 24 semester hours/36 quarter hours through the end of the semester of competition at the institution.
•Transfer students and/or graduate students are to include only grades earned at the current nominating institution.
•The student-athlete must have achieved an automatic or provisional qualifying mark (individual or relay event) for either the indoor season or outdoor season.
Noah Thomas represented UPike on the list of honorees.
Thomas is a junior from Ashland, Ky., who double majors at the school, both in criminal justice and psychology.
Thomas is also a two-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete, the organization’s equivalent to an Academic All-America.
In addition, he was named 2023 NAIA USTFCCCA Outdoor Great Lakes Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year. The Great Lakes Region covers all student-athletes in the states of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and parts of Pennsylvania.
Thomas is also a three-time MSC Academic All-Conference selection. In May, he represented the institution in the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Ind.