Paintsville is coming off of a 42-16 road win over Bishop Brossart in the second round of the Class A playoffs, while Pikeville rolled to a 43-8 win over Harlan to advance to the third round (the region championship round) of the playoffs.
The two teams met earlier this season. In Week 3, Pikeville rolled to a 36-0 shutout win over the Tigers.
That started the Panthers’ nine-game winning streak heading into this matchup.
The loss was a part of a three-game losing streak for the Tigers early in the season.
Pikeville and Paintsville aren’t strangers with each other.
Since 2010, the two teams have met a total of 15 times.
Pikeville has an 11-4 advantage in that time.
The Panthers are 4-1 in the Class A playoffs against Paintsville since 2010.
Pikeville knocked the Tigers out of the first round of the playoffs in 2011 and 2012. Paintsville knocked Pikeville out of the second round in 2014 after the Tigers pulled off a shocking 30-6 upset. Pikeville won the regular season matchup 62-8.
In 2015, Paintsville won the regular season matchup against Pikeville 23-22, but fell in the Class A state semifinals 42-23; Kash Daniel sit out that game for the Tigers. Pikeville went on to win the Class A state championship that season.
The two teams met again in the Class A playoffs in 2019 in the Class A state championship game. Pikeville rolled to a 43-0 win over the Tigers.
Pikeville won the state title in 2015, 2019 and 2021.
Paintsville won its only state championship in 2020.
The two teams have combined to win the last three state championships.
That’s a lot of success between two rivals in the same class.
Current Paintsville Coach Trevor Hoskins is in his second season as head coach of the Tigers. Hoskins is looking for his first win against Pikeville. He is 0-2.
Paintsville has upset the Panthers before in the playoffs, but it goes back again to the 2014 season.
Can the Tigers do that again?
These are two different teams and that is a distant memory at this point.
Pikeville has been lights out all season and look like one of the top teams in the state regardless of class.
Paintsville has had an up and down season.
Paintsville still has a couple of players left from the 2020 championship season and they have experience in big games.
Harris Phelps was the 2020 state championship game MVP.
He leads Paintsville again this season.
Phelps has rushed for 1,471 yards and 18 TDs this season on 207 carries. He also has 23 catches for 304 yards and five TDs. He is closing in on 2,000 total yards this season.
That is impressive.
AJ James was a backup quarterback on that 2020 championship team, but he is the signal caller for the Tigers now. James has had a good season as he is 104 for 164 passing for 1,570 yards and 16 TDs with seven interceptions. He has added 35 yards rushing and a TD on the ground on 61 carries.
Grayson Peters has rushed for 139 yards and four TDs on 22 carries this season.
Austin Allen leads the Paintsville receivers with 24 receptions for 403 yards and five TDs. Jonah Porter follows with 25 catches for 399 yards and three TDs. Connor Fugate has 24 receptions for 320 yards and two TDs. Grayson Peters has nine catches fro 182 yards and two TDs.
Cain Grim leads the way for the Paintsville defense with 99 tackles. Allen follows with 52 and Branden Ramey has 51.
Paintsville hasn’t recorded a sack this season.
The Tigers have forced one fumble on the season and recovered eight.
Paintsville has come up with eight interceptions on the season.
Phelps leads the team with three. Fugate follows with two. Peters, Porter and Lucas Howard each have one.
Paintsville’s defense will somehow have to get penetration against Pikeville.
The Tigers aren’t aggressive as most teams and don’t get into the backfield often. They don’t have any sacks on the season and only have 23 tackles for a loss all year.
Pikeville’s offensive line is big and strong.
The Panthers are as good up front as you’ll find around the state.
Peyton and Mason Sayers anchor the offensive line and Jay McNamee gives their inside three a lot of size and agility.
That sets up the offense.
The offense starts with Blake Birchfield.
Birchfield is having a Mr. Football type campaign.
He has rushed for 1,407 yards and 25 TDs on 152 carries. He led the entire state in rushing last season, but this season, he hasn’t had to take as much of the work load on his own. Plus, for a lot of games, he’s only playing a half or a quarter.
Quarterback Isaac Duty has been really good for the Panthers as well. Duty is 76 of 108 passing for 1,241 yards and 16 TDs with only one interception. He’s added 117 yards rushing with four TDs on 16 carries.
Tayvian Boykins has rushed for 463 yards and seven TDs on 46 carries. He also has 28 receptions for 370 yards and three TDs. Brenden Anthony has added 147 yards rushing and four TDs on 16 carries. Blake Caudill has rushed for 144 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Jacob Brown has 106 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Wade Hensley leads the Pikeville receivers with 22 catches for 473 yards and seven TDs. Grant Scott has 14 catches for 201 yards and two TDs. Westin Bevins has seven catches for 97 yards and two TDs. Jeb Wilkerson has six catches for 86 yards and a TD. Anthony has a 74-yard TD catch. Birchfield has five catches for 51 yards and a TD.
Senior linebacker Carson Wright leads the way for the Pikeville defense. He has 108 tackles (16 for a loss) and four sacks. Devin DeRossett follows with 99 tackles (14 for a loss). Brenden Anthony has 93 tackles (11 for a loss) and two sacks. Luke Ray also has 92 tackles (eight for a loss) and a sack.
Pikeville has 29 sacks as a team.
The Panthers have forced six fumbles and recovered nine. Caudill returned a fumble for a TD.
Pikeville has 12 interceptions. Deonte Stevens and Wade Hensley each have two. Carson Wright and Sam Wright each have a pick six for the Panthers. Isaac Coleman, Birchfield, Wilkerson, Peyton Sayers, Brayden Reed and Jacob Brown each have interceptions for the Panthers.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, watch the offensive line.
If Paintsville wants to have any chance of an upset they will have to get pressure and win some up front.
That’s a big challenge.
Pikeville’s front line usually overwhelms opponents.
Peyton and Mason Sayers are two of the top linemen anywhere in the state.
They are the leaders and McNamee follows.
If they are opening big holes for Birchfield to run through, it could be an early night for the Panthers.