Shelby Valley is coming off of a 28-21 win over Middlesboro, while Beechwood is coming off of a 62-14 win over Carroll County.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Beechwood was a Class A powerhouse for years before moving up to Class 2A in 2019.
How has Beechwood faired since moving into Class 2A?
The Tigers didn’t win the Class 2A in 2019, but are the two-time defending Class 2A state champions.
This is only the second time in school history that Shelby Valley has reached the region championship round (third round) of the Class 2A playoffs. Shelby Valley won its only region championship appearance in 2014 with a 20-14 win over Prestonsburg. The Wildcats were knocked out of the Class 2A state semifinals by Newport Central Catholic as they fell 43-14.
This time around it will be an even steeper hill to climb for the Wildcats to reach the state semifinals.
Shelby Valley will be battling a tough test and last week in their win, standout quarterback Russ Osborne broke his collar bone.
Osborne hurt his shoulder on the first play of the game on defense and stayed in the game and battled it out. At some point after, he broke his collar bone.
He will be out six to eight weeks, so his football season is over.
He had an outstanding junior season as he was 156 for 220 passing for 2,787 yards and 27 TDs with six interceptions. He also rushed for 649 yards and 12 TDs.
Freshman Brady Johnson will fill in for Osborne. Johnson isn’t a slouch either. He just isn’t as experienced as Osborne. During backup duties this season, Johnson is 15 for 20 passing for 265 yards and four TDs. He has also rushed for 130 yards and three TDs on nine carries. He had a big first down run last week on the go-ahead drive against Middlesboro.
The Wildcats still have talent on offense.
Senior running back Jayden Newsome has rushed for 1,576 yards and 28 TDs this season on 170 carries. In last week’s win, he surpassed the 5,000 rushing yard mark in his career. He also came up with a sack to seal the win for the Wildcats over Middlesboro.
The Wildcats also have Brady Bentley at receiver.
Bentley has had a huge season for the Wildcats. He is one of the top receivers in the state regardless of class as he has 53 receptions for 1,130 yards and 12 TDs. He has also rushed for 165 yards and a TD on 17 carries.
John Luke Fields was out last week against Middlesboro at the other wide receiver spot. He is questionable this week. Fields has 31 receptions for 689 yards and nine TDs. His speed could be a factor if he gets to play.
Jesse Cook has 22 catches for 335 yards and three TDs. Ethan Mullins follows with 22 catches for 320 yards and three TDs. Kolton Stamper has five catches for 102 yards and a TD. Kaden Kiser and Jordan Tackett also have TD catches this season.
Zach Yates leads the way for the Wildcats’ defense with 89 tackles on the season. Caleb Lovins follows with 86.
The Wildcats had 14 sacks this season.
Shelby Valley forced three fumbles and recovered 10.
The Wildcats came up with eight interceptions on the season as well. Osborne led the way with four; he returned one for a TD. Biliter and Brady Johnson each had a pick six as well. Jakob Childers and Jordan Ratliff each had an interception for the Wildcats.
Billiter should be able to play Friday night.
He is one of the leaders on the defense and has 59 tackles and two sacks in nine games played.
Beechwood has been good all season. The only blemish on the Tigers’ resume is a 31-14 to Class 5A Covington Catholic back in September.
Most seasons the Wildcats wouldn’t have had to worry about the Tigers in the third round and would’ve played Breathitt County.
But the KHSAA RPI kicked in during the third round this season instead of the fourth round.
That shook things up and sent the Wildcats on the road.
Shelby Valley is one of the few in Class 2A to average more points per game than the Tigers.
Beechwood is averaging 41.583 points per game, while the Wildcats are averaging 46.583 points per game.
Beechwood is averaging 362.916 yards per game, while the Wildcats are averaging 496.75 yards per contest.
The Tigers’ defense is only allowing 7.667 points per game this season, while the Wildcats are giving up 19.667.
So the stout Beechwood defense might be the toughest challenge the Wildcats face all season.
Beechwood quarterback Clay Hayden leads the offense. Hayden is 77 for 112 passing for 1,389 yards and 15 TDs with two interceptions. He has rushed for 27 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. He did that in seven games playing.
Cash Harney is the backup quarterback and has got some time as the signal caller as well. Harney is 46 for 71 passing for 600 yards and seven TDs. Harney has rushed for 214 yards and three TDs on 40 carries.
Running back Mitchell Berger leads the Beechwood running attack. Berger has rushed for 1,119 yards and 21 TDs on 121 carries. Chase Flaherty is second on the team in rushing with 473 yards and 12 TDs on 61 carries.
Liam McCormack leads the receivers with 26 receptions for 595 yards and five TDs. Antonio Robinson follows with 32 catches for 439 yards and six TDs. Berger has 19 catches for 251 yards and two TDs. James Cusick has 11 catches for 192 yards and four TDs. Luke Erdman has nine catches for 92 yards and a TD. Alex Courtney has four catches for 85 yards and two TDs.
The Tigers have 19 team sacks. They have forced seven fumbles and recovered 11.
Beechwood has 18 interceptions on the season.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, freshman quarterback Brady Johnson.
Johnson will be thrown into the fire against a good Beechwood team.
But look for him to go out and play his game.
Johnson won’t back down and he has plenty of help around him.
The Wildcats have a ton of offensive weapons and Johnson is one of them.
He has got some valuable game experience.
Look for him to go out and play his game.
Johnson has nothing to lose.
The Wildcats have nothing to lose.
That could mean Johnson comes out loose and ready to play.
Shelby Valley and Johnson will give it there all to knock off the defending state champions.