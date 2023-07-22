Dorton Elementary’s basketball team will honor the memory of former player Aidyn Tackett.
Tackett was a former player who passed away a few years ago.
The Wildcats will host their Third Annual Aidyn Tackett Basketball Camp July 24 and 25. It Is a free basketball camp open to boys and girls from Kindergarten-8th grade from any school.
It will be held at Dorton.
The camp will be broken down by age groups.
Kindergarten-2nd will kickoff the camp and run from 9:00-10-10 a.m.
The second group for boys and girls grades 3-5 will go from 10:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
The final group time for boys and girls grades 6-8 will go from 11:35 a.m.-1:05 p.m.
The cutoff for each group will be the first 20 kids in each age group.
Message Randy or Amber Davis on Facebook to reserve a spot.