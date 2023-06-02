Every kid dreams about hitting the game winning home run in the World Series.
It wasn’t quite in the World Series, but Dylan Thompson hit a huge home run for Pikeville last week in the 15th Region semifinals to help Pikeville knock off Paintsville 3-1.
The Panthers followed with an 8-7 win over Johnson Central to capture the 15th Region championship.
Friday evening, Thompson and the Panthers hope they have some magic left against Harrison County in the opening round of the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop KHSAA Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington.
It will be Pikeville’s first trip to the state tournament since 2012.
It feels great,” Thompson said. “It hasn’t been done since 2012. Just to make it this game and win it is just such a great memory for sure.”
Thompson followed the home run by starting for the Panthers in the region championship and he delivered a big RBI early in the game to help Pikeville jump out to a 6-2 lead.
“I didn’t have my best stuff on the mound today, but I gave us a chance to win,” Thompson said. “That was a bit hit for us and I was just fortunate enough to be able to get us started. I think that momentum shifted in our favor early. We were able to fight through the ups and downs and get the win.”
Thompson was named the 15th Region Tournament MVP for his outstanding play last week.
In three games, he was four for seven with a home run, double, five RBIs five runs scored and five walks. He also tossed a combined seven 1/3 innings during the region tournament. He gave up two runs on four and four walks, while striking out 10 batters. In the opening game against Belfry, he and Bash Ryan combined for a no-hitter.
“It’s an intense game,” Thompson said. “There’s ups and downs almost every inning. (Connor) Fugate pitched a good game for them, but so did Isaac Duty for us. So it was back-and-forth. I was just glad we could put a few across and hold them to one.”
Back to the home run in the semifinals.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning. Paintsville’s Connor Fugate had just reached his pitch count and Ashton Miller came in to relieve him with a runner on and two outs in the top of the eighth.
Thompson was patient, but when he got the pitch he wanted.
He struck hard.
The ball sailed down the right field line for a two-run go-ahead home run. It turned out to be the game winner.
“As soon as I got the at-bat, I was ready to go and attack the first fastball that I saw,” Thompson said. “I got up 3-0 and Coach Simpkins gave me the green light, so I knew he had to pitch to me. As soon as I saw that ball, I just turned on it and I knew it was gone off the bat.”