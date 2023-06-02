“I’m proud of you and the leader you’ve become,” Pikeville Coach Shane Simpkins told Wade Hensley as they embraced after the Panthers won the 15th Region championship with an 8-7 win over Johnson Central.
It was Pikeville’s first region championship since 2012, but it was almost a championship not many people knew Hensley would be a part of.
“I just felt like it was a huge relief and more of a feeling of satisfaction because we’re here playing 36 games in the regular season and you have the toughest draw in the region. Then we get to this team and if they would’ve won it, they would’ve been back-to-back-to-back-to-back. Those guys have been in the game and knows what it takes to win. We hadn’t won one in 11 years. Whenever the whole town knows and get behind you because they want it to change, it’s really special.”
Hensley took a break from baseball before this season.
COVID-19 hit in 2020 and every player in the state took a break; that should’ve been his freshman season.
But he came back and played his sophomore season at Pikeville.
But Hensley’s took another break from baseball in his junior season as he sit out.
He watched Pikeville win an All “A” Classic state championship from afar.
He decided to come back for his senior season.
“I didn’t play last year, so coming back this year and having the season I’ve had, it’s been a gift,” Hensley said.”It really has.”
And Pikeville was glad he came back because he played an instrumental role in their region championship run.
On the season, he leads the team in batting average; he’s hitting .443. He has 13 RBIs, 10 doubles, two triples, 25 runs scored and 14 steals on the season.
He has also been good on the mound. Hensley is 0-1 on the season. He has tossed 11 innings of work and gave up eight runs (seven earned) on four hits and 23 walks, while striking out 17 batters.
Hensley has been outstanding all season, but once postseason play he has been even better and he’s been clutch.
Against Jenkins in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament he was one for two with an RBI double, a walk and he scored two runs. Against Shelby Valley in the district championship he was one for one with an RBI double, two walks and a run scored.
In the opening round of the region tournament he didn’t register a hit against Belfry, but he drew a walk, had two steals and scored a run. Against Paintsville he didn’t get a hit either, but he walked, came up with a steal and scored a run. In the championship against Johnson Central, he was two for four with an RBI double, a walk, a steal and two runs scored.
So in five postseason games, he is five for 12 with three doubles, three RBIs, six walks, four steals and seven runs scored.
And most importantly, in the region championship as Pikeville trailed 7-6 in the top of the seventh, he delivered a game tying RBI double to send the game into extra innings.
That’s clutch.
“It was pretty great to win this one,” Hensley said. “I went around to everyone I know and it was about the same feeling as winning a state championship in football.”
Pikeville will take on Harrison County at 5:00 p.m. Friday evening in Lexington at the Counter Clocks Stadium.