Shane Simpkins was content being at Johnson Central.
He had a good gig as assistant baseball coach under Shawn Hall.
Simpkins had been a Head Coach earlier in his career and was successful, but he truly like where he was at.
But then, a job opened up in 2019.
The job.
Pikeville baseball.
It was a big decision for him, but he applied and got it.
Since then, he’s been trying to bring Pikeville back to the top of the 15th Region.
He has had struggles.
He has had success, but finally he helped lead the Panthers to their first 15th Region title since 2012.
“That’s why I took the job,” Simpkins said. “I was with Coach Hall for three years and I had a great gig. I was in a great position. He and I talked a lot when the job came open when Coach Steve Priode decided to retire. Coach Priode and I talked about the job as well. I went to Coach Hall and I said, ‘Hey, if you want me to stay, I’ll stay.’ He said, ‘No, if you want to be a head coach I’m not going to hold you back. I want you to apply for it.’ So I did and he’s been very supportive like I said. We talked last night. We talk all of the time. We’re best of friends. My wife works in that school system. She works every day with him. I’m very close to those kids and that coaching staff. When I took this job, it was kind of a mission to get us back to the state tournament. To get Pikeville baseball back to where it was. This is the first group that we’ve had for a four year period. You’re starting to see some of the things that we’ve asked them to do to show up. That makes me proud because of the execution they’re able to do and they’re buying in and trusting of what we’re asking them. That’s huge. We’re in a good spot. We lose two seniors. We’re going to ride this for as long as we can with those guys. We’ve got a lot returning, so this is big for that. We’ve also talked to them and said, ‘Let’s go get one now. Let’s not wait.’ This was huge to get us over the hump and get some momentum for baseball back at Pikeville. Our football program has been phenomenal and our basketball programs have been phenomenal. We’d won the All “A”. That was big. That was kind of big thing that had never been done before at our school. Now to get this one, I feel like we’re getting some momentum and we just got to keep riding it.”
Simpkins’ first head coaching job came at Prestonsburg in 2011.
In hist first season as Blackcaps’ head coach, he led Prestonsburg to a district title and a 15th Region semifinals appearance.
In his second season, he led Prestonsburg back to a district title, but fell in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament.
In his third season, 2013, he led Prestonsburg to its third straight district title and to a 15th Region championship. The Blackcats won their first game at state 3-0 against North Laurel, but fell to Mercer County in the quarterfinals 6-2.
Simpkins coached at Prestonsburg until 2015.
In his five seasons at Prestonsburg, Simpkins led the Blackcats to a 100-76 record. He won five straight district tournaments, two 15th Region All “A” Classic titles and a 15th Region title.
He joined Johnson Central’s staff in 2016 and stayed until 2019.
In his first season at Pikeville, he led the Panthers to a 17-18 record. The Panthers captured the 15th Region All “A” Classic title that season.
He followed it with a 19-16 record in 2021 (COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season). The Panthers won the 15th Region All “A” Classic title and the 59th District championship.
In 2022, Pikeville finished with a 22-12 record. Pikeville won its first-ever All “A” Classic state championship. The Panthers also won the district title, but were knocked out of the first round of the region.
Pikeville has a 24-11 record this season. The Panthers won another 15th Region All “A” Classic title and another district title under Simpkins and won their first 15th Region title since 2012.
The Panthers aren’t finished, though.
They are looking at one more piece of hardware before this season ends.
“Staying in the moment was huge,” Simpkins said. “There were so many ups and downs and highs and lows. It’s a 15th Region championship game. We played in a close one on Monday night and we had the same thing happen at the end because we came out on top in a close one. That’s two, I just hope we haven’t used up all of our luck going into the state tournament.
“They’ve got to go out and execute and play and we did that. I’m just so proud of our guys, our school and our community. The atmosphere up here this week was electric. There were people all around the fields. I’d say there were probably 3,000 or so people here tonight. Thank you to all of the news and media outlets for covering us. We appreciate all of it and the City of Prestonsburg for hosting a great event. Fortunately for us, we won it. It makes things a little better.”
The Panthers will definitely have a good gameplay and chance to win with Simpkins and his coaching staff leading Pikeville into the state tournament this weekend.