Playing on the offensive line at Belfry means something.
It means that you’re tough as nails and enjoy physical play — in other words it means you’re tough.
That’s the mentality that senior lineman Ronnie Blevins is entering this season with.
“I play on the offensive line,” Blevins said. “I play split tackle and it feels good being up in the front creating contact. I like blocking for the boys in the back. It’s great protecting them from the defense.”
For Belfry, the game is won up front in the trenches and that’s what Blevins likes.
“If we win that battle, it basically means that we’re just pushing the defensive line down the field,” Blevins said. “You have to be physical to play on the offensive line. If you’re not physical, you’re just going to get smacked in the mouth. Even if you do get smacked in the mouth a couple of times, you just have to go right back at them and do it to them.”
Last season, the Pirates were young on offense.
This season the youngsters have a season of experience and they think that will pay off.
“We have a few guys who returned on offense,” Blevins said. “I think we’re going to be pretty good on the offensive line. Chase (Varney) has that year under his belt. I think we’ll do pretty good.”
Belfry has a lot of speed in talent in the backfield.
That makes Blevins and the rest of the offensive linemen’s jobs easier.
Sometimes, with all the speed in the backfield, the Pirates score and the offensive lineman don’t even see it.
“It feels good knowing that you can block for three seconds and somebody is already running it in for a TD,” Blevins said. “Protection is just the key.”
Belfry is gearing up for a tough schedule this season.
The Pirates have loaded up with some of the best teams from Class A all the way to Class 6A.
“The schedule is something that we just train for,” Blevins said. “We just go at it and watch our opponents. We just train for them.”
The Pirates will host Class 6A George Rogers Clark in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl at 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 25.
“We are excited to play in it,” Blevins said. “It’s always exciting to play in that big atmosphere. There is always a big group of people there to support Belfry. Everybody around comes out to support Belfry in the Pike County Bowl. I think it is going to feel pretty good like it always does. I think we’ll have enough juice in us to go.”
Blevins thinks that this Belfry team has a shot to be good — really good.
“I think we’re going to have a good season coming up,” Blevins said. “We have a lot of talent on the team. I think we’ll do pretty good.”
Belfry is scheduled to open the season at Breathitt County Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.