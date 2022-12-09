BUCKLEYS CREEK — It wasn’t easy, but Pike Central picked up its first win under new Coach Bobby Spears Monday night as the Lady Hawks knocked off Prestonsburg 63-59 in overtime.
Emalie Tackett had a monster night to lead the Lady Hawks. She finished with a double-double. Tackett scored a game-high 24 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Hannah May followed with 15 points and five rebounds. May fouled out and didn’t play down the stretch in the fourth quarter or in overtime. Lindsay Bowman also scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds. Abigail Hess added seven points. Kennedy Hamilton scored three and Abby May chipped in with two.
Pike Central was 21 for 58 from the field on the night (36.2 percent). The Lady Hawks struggled from deep as they finished two for 11 from three-point range (18.2 percent). Pike Central shot better at the free-throw line as the Lady Hawks knocked down 19 of 32 (59.4 percent) from the stripe.
The Lady Hawks pulled out the win despite being out rebounded 40-30.
Prestonsburg was led by Celina Mullins. Mullins scored a team-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Kylie Tackett followed with 15 points and nine rebounds; she was five of 13 from three-point range. Ashley Tackett followed with seven points and nine rebounds. Allison Howard added six points and 11 rebounds. Audrey Prater finished with five points, while Jade Fitzpatrick and Haley Lafferty scored two points apiece.
Pike Central (1-2) is scheduled to host Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Prestonsburg (4-1) was scheduled to visit Johnson Central Thursday night and the Lady Blackcats are scheduled to visit Floyd Central Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m.