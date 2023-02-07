PHELPS — Pike Central’s Emalie Tackett and Hannah May showed why they are team leaders last Thursday night at Phelps.
In a big 60th District game, Tackett and May had big performances as the Lady Hawks picked up an 87-48 win over Phelps in 60th District play.
The win helps keep the Lady Hawks alive for the top spot in the 60th District Tournament. The No. 1 seed in the 60th District Tournament means a first round Bye in the district tournament and an automatic spot in the 15th Region Tournament.
Tackett led the way for the Lady Hawks with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. She was nine for 11 from the field and six for six from the free-throw line. May followed with 20 points on seven for 10 shooting from the field; she was two for three from the three-point line.
Abby Hess also had a big game for Pike Central scoring 20 points on eight of 11 shooting; she was three for five from the three-point line.
Currently, Belfry is in the driver’s seat, but the Lady Pirates and Lady Hawks are scheduled to play tomorrow night at Pike Central to determine which team gets the No. 1 seed.
Pike Central opened the game with a 10-3 lead.
Phelps’ Kaleigh McCoy knocked down a three to cut the Pike Central lead to 10-6 with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
May followed with a three at the 3:59 mark of the first quarter to push the lead to 13-6. She knocked down her second three with 52 seconds left in the first to push the lead to 22-16.
Pike Central held a 24-18 lead after the first quarter of play.
Tackett only scored two points in the first quarter.
She went to work in the second quarter, though. She scored 10 second quarter points. Abby Hess knocked down three threes in the second quarter as well and Pike Central’s lead grew to 51-25 at the halftime break.
Besides Tackett, May and Hess, Kennedy Hamilton and Abby May each scored eight points apiece. Lindsey Bowman followed with four points and Larah Stanley added two points. Layla Johnson chipped in with one point.
McCoy led the way for the Lady Hornets with a team-high 12 points. Kylea Weddington added 10 points. Amelia Casey and Skylar Rife each scored four points. Kaylyn Slone followed with three and Hailey Blankenship added two points.
Pike Central (12-9) is scheduled to host Belfry tomorrow night and is scheduled to visit Paintsville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Phelps (14-10) followed the Pike Central loss with a road loss at Buckhorn. The Lady Hornets are scheduled to visit Man, W. Va. at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night.