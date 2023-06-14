Sometimes things just don’t go your way.
That was the case for Pikeville in the Panthers’ 2-1 loss to Harrison County in the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare.
“That’s baseball,” Simpkins said. “That’s what we talked to them about. That’s a great program over there and we knew what we were up against. I felt like our guys were prepared. I feel like we fought and we did what we had to early. We scored early and then they answered. We get a ground ball that we don’t turn the double-play on and we thought, we should have. They got another ground ball that they should’ve got us out of the inning. Later in the game, we guys in scoring position, we get a balk called and that put the g0-ahead into scoring position. We have a play the plate where the gets by us. It’s baseball. It’s part of it. In the region semis, we battled and comeback a won in both the semis and finals in those situations.”
The Panthers had chances to pull out the win.
Early in the game, with two outs and Wade Hensley on first, Dylan Thompson blasted a shot down the right field line.
It was a no-doubt homer, but it was foul.
Thompson singled.
The Panthers didn’t get any runs across in the bottom of the first.
Later in the game, Sam Wright blasted another would be home run, but again it was foul.
“We did that all day,” Simpkins said. “Sam (Wright) hit the ball hard and and a few feet here or there, well one swing of the bat here or there and this could’ve been different. We had guys in scoring position all day, but like I said, ‘It’s baseball.’ They (Harrison County) are a veteran bunch, so they’re an older group. They just kept fighting and putting us in tough situations and they got one there. I’m just proud of our guys and we gave ourselves a chance at the end. It sucks. It hurts, but that’s the game.”
The Panthers had other chances.
In the bottom of the third after Sam Wright scored to give Pikeville a 1-0 lead, the Panthers had two outs with runners on first and third. Jeb Wilkerson stepped to the plate and hit a line drive to second. The only problem, the ball was hit at the second baseman instead of falling which would’ve gave the Panthers a chance to score at least one run and maybe even a second.
Fast forward all the way to the last inning.
With one out, Jake Lowe walked as he represented the tying run. Bradyn Hall followed with a single as he represented the go-ahead run.
The Panthers followed as Wright hit a hard hit fly ball to the outfield that just didn’t have a chance to fall.
Then Wade Hensley gets to bat and hits a hard shot right at the shortstop.
It just didn’t go Pikeville’s way.
The Panthers just couldn’t get a lucky bounce or a hard hit to fall.
That’s baseball.
“In the last inning,” Simpkins said. “We’re down one run and we get the leadoff on and Wade *Hensley) gets the base hit in that game, but tonight we have a senior at the plate and we have a 3-1 count. Right before the pitch, I told him that I wanted him to swing the bat. That’s what we’re here for. We’re not here to walk, we got a guy in scoring position and you’ve been there and done that. You’re a senior leader and it just didn’t go our way.”
The Panthers will be back next season.
Will this season fuel them?
Only time will tell.