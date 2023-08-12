Chengdu, China — Junior archers Alyssa Sturgill and Alyssa Tenney represented the University of Pikeville and the United States of America at the 2023 World University Games.
Alyssa Sturgill got the elimination rounds started with a 144-141 win over Korea, then edged out fellow USA teammate Sachiko Keane 145-144. In the quarterfinals, Sturgill took a 145-139 win over China. Sturgill advanced to the Gold Medal Match after a 141-139 victory in the semifinal. In the Gold Medal Match, Sturgill tied Kaur Avneet of India but lost in the shoot off to take home the silver medal.
Alyssa Tenney won her first match over Korea after recording a ten in the shoot off. In the next round, Tenney fell 138-147 to Korea and finished tied for ninth.
In the team round, the team of Alyssa Sturgill Alyssa Tenney and Sachiko Keane from Columbia University defeated Mongolia 221-193 in the round of eight before falling 222-231 to India in the quarterfinals. Sturgill, Tenney and Keane took sixth place in the team rounds.
“We are extremely proud of how Alyssa Sturgill & Alyssa Tenney performed under pressure at their first international tournament. Alyssa Sturgill has always been able to handle pressure, but it shows when you secure a silver medal at a world tournament. The support that has been shown through this tournament has been excellent and she deserves all of it because she has worked for it. I cannot wait to see how they perform during their junior year at University of Pikeville,” said Coach Ellie Jackson.