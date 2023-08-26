LICK CREEK — Stevie Todd Layne is the type of player who can play anywhere on the field.
Whatever his coach asks — he does.
Layne is a senior for East Ridge this season and he hopes it will be a special season for the Warriors.
“We’ve got a lot to look forward too,” Layne said. “We graduated a lot last year. We lost a lot of our skill players. Our line is stepping up. We have a new district and there will be some good competition, but I think if we come to play, we’ll be alright.”
Layne plays on both sides of the ball.
In the past, he’s played quarterback, running back and tight end.
You never know where he might be lined up on offense, but he seems to have settled into the role of ball carrier on this East Ridge team.
“Right now, my offensive role is I’m a running back on offense,” Layne said. “They need me to block a lot of times. In the Wildcat formation, I might come in and play some quarterback.”
Last season, Layne rushed for 139 yards and three TDs on 35 carries.
He also caught 11 passes for 161 yards and three TDs.
In the season opener, he didn’t get any offensive touches, but that will surely change soon.
On defense, Layne is as good as anybody in the mountains and he showed that in the season opener as he had 14 tackles (three for a loss) against Morgan County. The Warriors picked up an 8-0 win in that game.
“This year, our defense is going to be pretty good,” Layne said. “We have a new scheme. A new way of running things. We’ve only got to use it once at camp and it worked pretty good. I’m excited to see how it goes.”
Layne has emerged as one of the senior leaders on this team. That is a role that he doesn’t take lightly either.
“It’s nice knowing that you have younger guys looking up to you,” Layne said. “I have to come every day and I can’t slack. I have to set myself to higher standards.”
The Warriors will see some new opponents this season after the KHSAA’s latest realignment. The Warriors will share a district with Shelby Valley, Pike Central and Betsy Layne.
“It’s exciting,” Layne said. “We still get to play (Shelby) Valley,” Layne said. “They’re a really tough team. Pike Central and Betsy Layne are the two other district opponents. If we come to play, I think we can just about beat anybody on the schedule.”
The Warriors will see former district rival Prestonsburg in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl.
That is a game the Warriors have circled.
“Prestonsburg is an important game for us because I don’t think East Ridge has ever beaten them,” Layne said. “Hopefully, we get a win. We definitely have the guys to do something special.”
East Ridge has some big goals beyond the Pike County Bowl.
“As a team, we want to host a home playoff game,” Layne said. “That would be great. That’s the first key. We have to get those two wins in district. I’d like to have a six win regular season.”
East Ridge (1-0) is scheduled to take on Prestonsburg in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26 at Pikeville. The first night of the bowl’s start time has already been pushed back because of heat concerns. Nothing has been announced as of yet about the start time for the second night of the bowl.