It’s not easy packing up and leaving home.
It’s not easy even for an adult, let a lone a 14-year old.
That’s exactly what Steven Gonzalez-Santes did. He left his family in Mexico to move to the United States in order to be able to get an education and better opportunities for his family.
“There were a lot of emotions going through my mind. It was obviously hard to leave home,” said Steven. “I was super sad about it, but I knew I was coming for a better future for me and maybe my siblings.”
Steven has found a home though, right here in Pikeville with his uncle David Ortiz and his newest family, the Pike Central Hawks’ football team.
A big move like that would be hard on anyone, but Steven seems to be making the most out of his move to Pikeville.
“It feels amazing being here and with the players. I’m really enjoying it now,” said Steven.
Steven has made an impact already in those around him as well, “He’s made everyone of us better,” said Head Coach Ronn Varney. “He’s challenged us and made us coach harder, we’re very appreciative of the opportunity to have a kid like Steven with us, hopefully we’re able to do as much for him as he has for us so far.”
Steven has also had to overcome the language barrier. He doesn’t fully speak or understand all English, but he is working on it.
Despite the language barrier, someone that has gotten to know Steven very well is Pike Central special teams’ coach, Sam Smith.
“I enjoy Steven, he gets a kick out of me. Half the time he’s not able to understand what I’m saying, but I downloaded a translation app that way we can communicate a lot better,” said Smith.
Moving from Mexico has many challenges, the language just one of the many and Steven has gotten support from all around.
“The kids love Steven, the school loves Steven, our Spanish teacher here has done a wonderful job since he moved here,” said Smith. “She has been tutoring him and working with him on his English over the summer.”
Growing up in Mexico, there are not a lot of opportunities to play American football.
Steven grew up like most non-American countries playing soccer.
“Soccer is my favorite sport,” Steven said. “I’ve played since I can remember, 10-12 years.”
Steven found out about football through a friend of the family,
“A friend of ours said we should have Steven try out for kicker of the football team and that it would help him get scholarships and money for school,” said his uncle David Ortiz.
Steven has taken the transition in stride with help from his coaches.
“He came up and he didn’t have any football background whatsoever,” said coach Smith. “I had to change his step and his form, he would dip his hips down like he was going for a corner, so you know we had to straighten him up and stand him up. Basically how to kick from scratch.
“He’s only been kicking since July, he’s just taken off. Anything you tell him, he listens, you know, no ones ever taught him anything bad because he’s never been around the sport.”
As the old saying goes practice makes perfect.
Steven practices on his kicking day-in and day-out.
“I just work with him every day in practice, while coach Varney has the rest of the team, we start kicking at the 20 and move back 10 yards each time until the 50-yard line,’ said coach Smith. “We go to each hash mark or to the goal line and kick from corner to corner.”
Transitions can alway be difficult, but Steven is a quick learner.
“It’s a lot different, all I do is kick, I’ going to have to focus on which angles I can get down better,” Steven said on the transition from soccer to football.
One thing a big move can take away from you is support, but Steven has taken off in strides with a ton of support from his family, the coaches, his team and the school.
Suiting up in your first game of anything can be nerve wracking, but with the backing that Steven has received his first game as a Hawk was spectacular. Steven was not only two for two on field goals for the night against West Carter, he broke a school record on his first kick, setting a new 42 yard field goal record for the Hawks.
“It was very exciting and emotional to me, I never thought I could do something like that in my first game, said Steven.
“I don’t think Steven understands, it’s not normal to go in and immediately have that kind of success,” said Head Coach Ronn Varney. “We wanted him to understand that, he’s going to miss. There’s no perfect kickers even in college, high school or wherever. It was really uplifting for him and for us for him to have success right out of the gate.”
“He doesn’t really understand, he’s 14 years old, he’s not really supposed to be kicking like that yet,” said coach Smith.
Having that kind of success right out of the gate is always a great feeling, but understanding that sometimes things are not going to go your way, especially at a young age is something everyone has to understand.
“He found out in the Pike County Bowl that things don’t always go as planned when he had his first field goal blocked and his extra-point,” said coach Smith. “It wasn’t the fact that he messed up kicking, we just told him, not everything is always going to come out perfect.”
“We’re trying to prep him to understand that he’s going to have some down times, and that’s ok,” said Varney. “He’s going to have some growing pains, and that’s ok. Consistency is the biggest thing right now, as far as his yardage goes, that will come, we just want him learning the right way and being consistent with it.”
With hopes of scholarships, getting it done on the football field alone will not get you there.
“We’re going to be there every step of the way for Steven,” said Varney. “We’re in a good place with him being young to help him down the road with scholarships. We’ll make sure he has the contacts and does what’s needed as far as playing the game at that level, but he needs to get it done in the classroom as well, he needs to work on his English and the school has been very supportive of that.”
A freshman with a bright future ahead on the football field, someone that can be molded into a great kicker Steven has made strides so far. With work, effort and determination who knows how far he will go?
“My goal is to just keep going forward and keep practicing, who knows one day I’ll be able to kick from goalpost-to-goalpost”
The Hawks have started out the season with a 4-0 record, Steven has completed four of five field goals for the Hawks and connected on five of his seven extra-points.