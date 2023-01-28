Boys statewide poll
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Warren Central (16) 19-1 160 1
2. Lexington Cath. 20-2 112 2
3. Covington Cath. 16-2 109 T4
4. Ballard 17-2 101 3
5. Great Crossing 18-3 96 T4
6. GRC 14-4 93 6
7. Mason County 20-2 66 7
8. North Oldham 17-5 43 8
9. Collins 17-2 36 NR
10. Lyon County 16-5 21 10
Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 12, Frederick Douglass 7, McCracken County 7, Harlan 6, Harlan County 4, North Laurel 3, Conner 1, Male 1, Pulaski County 1, Western 1.
First Region
Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun
1. McCracken County
2. Calloway County
3. Marshall County
4. Paducah Tilghman
5. Mayfield
Second Region
Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM
1. University Heights
2. Lyon County
3. Christian County
4. Madisonville-North Hopkins
5. Henderson County
Third Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Ohio County
2. Owensboro Catholic
3. Owensboro
4. McLean County
5. Butler County
Fourth Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Warren Central
2. Bowling Green
3. South Warren
4. Franklin-Simpson
5. Barren County
Fifth Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald
1. Taylor County
2. LaRue County
3. Elizabethtown
4. North Hardin
5. Central Hardin
Sixth Region
J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal
1. Evangel Christian
2. Western
3. Pleasure Ridge Park
4. DeSales
5. Butler
Seventh Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Ballard
2. Trinity
3. Male
4. Manual
5. St. Xavier
Eighth Region
Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era
1. North Oldham
2. Collins
3. Simon Kenton
4. Anderson County
5. Spencer County
Ninth Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Conner
2. Covington Catholic
3. Covington Holy Cross
4. Newport
5. Highlands
10th Region
Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Mason County
3. Campbell County
4. Harrison County
5. Scott
11th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Lexington Catholic
2. Great Crossing
3. Frederick Douglass
4. Madison Central
5. Lexington Christian
12th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Lincoln County
2. Pulaski County
3. Wayne County
4. McCreary Central
5. West Jessamine
13th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. Harlan
2. North Laurel
3. Harlan County
4. South Laurel
5. Corbin
14th Region
John Lowe, WYMT-TV
1. Hazard
2. Breathitt County
3. Letcher County Central
4. Perry County Central
5. Estill County
15th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Martin County
2. Pikeville
3. Shelby Valley
4. Johnson Central
5. Betsy Layne
16th Region
Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent
1. Ashland Blazer
2. Russell
3. Boyd County
4. Morgan County
5. Fleming County
Girls statewide poll
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.
Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW
1. Sacred Heart (14) 17-3 155 1
2. Manual 18-1 141 2
3. Cooper (1) 15-2 120 3
4. McCracken County (1) 21-2 112 5
5. Mercy 15-7 91 6
6. Henderson County 14-3 53 8
7. George Rogers Clark 13-6 52 4
8. Ryle 16-6 44 7
9. Christian Academy 14-4 25 NR
10. Bowling Green 13-8 13 10
Others receiving votes: Covington Holy Cross 12, Pikeville 12, Anderson County 11, Graves County 10, Pulaski County 10, Franklin County 5, Danville 4, Dixie Heights 3, Bethlehem 2, Owensboro Catholic 2, Assumption 1, Lawrence County 1, North Laurel 1.
First Region
Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun
1. McCracken County
2. Graves County
3. Carlisle County
4. Christian Fellowship
5. Paducah Tilghman
Second Region
Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM
1. Henderson County
2. Hopkins County Centra
3. Crittenden County
4. Union County
5. Madisonville-North Hopkins
Third Region
Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
1. Meade County
2. Owensboro Catholic
3. Breckinridge County
4. Owensboro
5. Edmonson County
Fourth Region
Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News
1. Bowling Green
2. Barren County
3. Franklin-Simpson
4. Monroe County
5. Metcalfe County
Fifth Region
Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald
1. Bethlehem
2. Taylor County
3. Nelson County
4. North Hardin
5. John Hardin
Sixth Region
J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal
1. Mercy
2. Bullitt East
3. Whitefield Academy
4. North Bullitt
5. Bullitt Central
Seventh Region
Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal
1. Sacred Heart
2. Manual
3. Central
4. Christian Academy
5. Assumption
Eighth Region
Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era
1. Anderson County
2. Spencer County
3. Grant County
4. Owen County
5. South Oldham
Ninth Region
James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
1. Cooper
2. Ryle
3. Dixie Heights
4. Covington Holy Cross
5. Conner
10th Region
Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Montgomery County
3. Paris
4. Scott
5. Bishop Brossart
11th Region
Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader
1. Frederick Douglass
2. Franklin County
3. Madison Central
4. Berea
5. Great Crossing
12th Region
Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer
1. Danville
2. Danville Christian
3. Southwestern
4. Rockcastle County
5. Pulaski County
13th Region
Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com
1. Corbin
2. North Laurel
3. Knox Central
4. Bell County
5. South Laurel
14th Region
John Lowe, WYMT-TV
1. Perry County Central
2. Leslie County
3. Knott County Central
4. Owsley County
5. Hazard
15th Region
Randy White, Appalachian News-Express
1. Pikeville
2. Lawrence County
3. Johnson Central
4. Martin County
5. Paintsville
16th Region
Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent
1. Boyd County
2. Russell
3. Rowan County
4. Ashland Blazer
5. Lewis County