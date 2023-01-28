 Boys statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.  

Rank-school (FPV)    Record    Pts    LW

1. Warren Central (16)    19-1    160    1

2. Lexington Cath.    20-2    112    2

3. Covington Cath.    16-2    109    T4

4. Ballard    17-2    101    3

5. Great Crossing    18-3    96    T4

6. GRC    14-4    93    6

7. Mason County    20-2    66    7

8. North Oldham    17-5    43    8

9. Collins    17-2    36    NR

10. Lyon County    16-5    21    10

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 12, Frederick Douglass 7, McCracken County 7, Harlan 6, Harlan County 4, North Laurel 3, Conner 1, Male 1, Pulaski County 1, Western 1.  

First Region

Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun

1. McCracken County

2. Calloway County

3. Marshall County

4. Paducah Tilghman

5. Mayfield  

Second Region

Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM

1. University Heights

2. Lyon County

3. Christian County

4. Madisonville-North Hopkins

5. Henderson County  

Third Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Ohio County

2. Owensboro Catholic

3. Owensboro

4. McLean County

5. Butler County  

Fourth Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Warren Central

2. Bowling Green

3. South Warren

4. Franklin-Simpson

5. Barren County  

Fifth Region

Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald

1. Taylor County

2. LaRue County

3. Elizabethtown

4. North Hardin

5. Central Hardin  

Sixth Region

J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal

1. Evangel Christian

2. Western

3. Pleasure Ridge Park

4. DeSales

5. Butler  

Seventh Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Ballard

2. Trinity

3. Male

4. Manual

5. St. Xavier  

Eighth Region

Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era

1. North Oldham  

2. Collins

3. Simon Kenton

4. Anderson County

5. Spencer County  

Ninth Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Conner

2. Covington Catholic

3. Covington Holy Cross

4. Newport

5. Highlands  

10th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Mason County

3. Campbell County

4. Harrison County

5. Scott  

11th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Lexington Catholic

2. Great Crossing

3. Frederick Douglass

4. Madison Central

5. Lexington Christian  

12th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer

1. Lincoln County

2. Pulaski County

3. Wayne County

4. McCreary Central

5. West Jessamine  

13th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. Harlan

2. North Laurel

3. Harlan County

4. South Laurel

5. Corbin  

14th Region

John Lowe, WYMT-TV

1. Hazard

2. Breathitt County

3. Letcher County Central

4. Perry County Central

5. Estill County  

15th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express            

1. Martin County

2. Pikeville

3. Shelby Valley

4. Johnson Central

5. Betsy Layne  

16th Region

Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent

1. Ashland Blazer

2. Russell

3. Boyd County

4. Morgan County

5. Fleming County

Girls statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.  

Rank-school (FPV)    Record    Pts    LW

1. Sacred Heart (14)    17-3    155    1

2. Manual    18-1    141    2

3. Cooper (1)    15-2    120    3

4. McCracken County (1)    21-2    112    5

5. Mercy    15-7    91    6

6. Henderson County    14-3    53    8

7. George Rogers Clark    13-6    52    4

8. Ryle    16-6    44    7

9. Christian Academy    14-4    25    NR

10. Bowling Green    13-8    13    10

Others receiving votes: Covington Holy Cross 12, Pikeville 12, Anderson County 11, Graves County 10, Pulaski County 10, Franklin County 5, Danville 4, Dixie Heights 3, Bethlehem 2, Owensboro Catholic 2, Assumption 1, Lawrence County 1, North Laurel 1.  

First Region

Chelsea Parker, The Paducah Sun

1. McCracken County

2. Graves County

3. Carlisle County

4. Christian Fellowship

5. Paducah Tilghman  

Second Region

Scott Brown, YourSportsEdge.com/WKDZ-FM

1. Henderson County

2. Hopkins County Centra

3. Crittenden County

4. Union County

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins  

Third Region

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

1. Meade County

2. Owensboro Catholic

3. Breckinridge County

4. Owensboro

5. Edmonson County  

Fourth Region

Micheal Compton, Bowling Green Daily News

1. Bowling Green

2. Barren County

3. Franklin-Simpson

4. Monroe County

5. Metcalfe County  

Fifth Region

Josh Claywell, Bardstown Kentucky Standard/LaRue County News Herald

1. Bethlehem

2. Taylor County

3. Nelson County

4. North Hardin

5. John Hardin  

Sixth Region

J.L. Kirven, The Courier Journal

1. Mercy

2. Bullitt East

3. Whitefield Academy

4. North Bullitt

5. Bullitt Central  

Seventh Region

Jason Frakes, The Courier Journal

1. Sacred Heart

2. Manual

3. Central

4. Christian Academy

5. Assumption  

Eighth Region

Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era

1. Anderson County

2. Spencer County

3. Grant County

4. Owen County

5. South Oldham  

Ninth Region

James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer

1. Cooper

2. Ryle

3. Dixie Heights

4. Covington Holy Cross

5. Conner  

10th Region

Evan Dennison, LinkNKY.com

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Montgomery County

3. Paris

4. Scott

5. Bishop Brossart  

11th Region

Jared Peck, Lexington Herald-Leader

1. Frederick Douglass

2. Franklin County

3. Madison Central

4. Berea

5. Great Crossing  

12th Region

Mike Marsee, Danville freelancer

1. Danville

2. Danville Christian

3. Southwestern

4. Rockcastle County

5. Pulaski County  

13th Region

Les Dixon, 13thRegionMediaNetwork.com

1. Corbin

2. North Laurel

3. Knox Central

4. Bell County

5. South Laurel  

14th Region

John Lowe, WYMT-TV

1. Perry County Central

2. Leslie County

3. Knott County Central

4. Owsley County

5. Hazard  

15th Region

Randy White, Appalachian News-Express            

1. Pikeville

2. Lawrence County

3. Johnson Central

4. Martin County

5. Paintsville  

16th Region

Matthew Sparks, Ashland Daily Independent

1. Boyd County

2. Russell

3. Rowan County

4. Ashland Blazer

5. Lewis County

