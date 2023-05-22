MOUTHCARD — The University of Pikeville men’s basketball team inked a local standout to stay close to home and continue his education on Thursday afternoon.
Braxton Stanley, a senior from East Ridge High School, signed a scholarship in front of hundreds of friends and family in the school’s auditorium. He will be on the school’s junior varsity program in the fall.
“We’re really excited to add Braxton to our UPike basketball family,” said Head Coach Tigh Compton. “He’s exactly what we’re looking for: A high quality person who is a very nice basketball player. He can stay close to home and further his education, which is very important to him and his family and to us as well.
“His story reminds me a bit of my own, being a player from this area (Coach Compton is a native of nearby Grundy, Va.) who can come here and continue to improve himself and his community. We’re very pleased to have Braxton join our program.”
Stanley averaged 21.4 points per game for the Warriors last season while putting up some dazzling shooting numbers. He hit 238 out of 420 from the floor, which figures to 56.7 percent.
He was 56 of 128 from the three-point arc, or 43.8 percent, and was a cool 68-for-74 from the free throw line, 91.9 percent.
His free throw percentage was the highest for any senior in the Commonwealth of Kentucky this season.
Stanley was named First-Team All-Mountain by the Appalachian Newspapers this season.
In his career at East Ridge, he scored 1,408 points.