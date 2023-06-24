When the Mingo Central High School girls' basketball team returned recently to the hardwood last week in Bluegrass State for the start of summer ball at Greenup County's Border War there was one player noticeably absent.
Rising senior Jenna Sparks.
Sparks, a 6 foot 3 center, has reportedly transferred to Belfry, Ky., for her senior season. She had played for the Lady Pirates in the past.
Sparks came to Mingo Central at midseason last year after earlier playing at Pikeville, Ky., and helped the Lady Miners to a 19-4 season and a berth in the Class AA regional co-championship game where Mingo Central lost a 29-27 heartbreaker at Summers County.
After a late season emergency appendectomy, Sparks missed the Lady Miners' sectional championship game at home against Chapmanville in a 48-36 loss to the Lady Tigers.
At season's end, Sparks was named Class AA Honorable Mention All-State.
Sparks, a Williamson native, accumulated more than 100 rebounds in 13 games this season and averaged 10.7 points and 7.7 boards per game.
One of the main reasons for the switch back to Belfry was that Sparks’ eligibility in West Virginia has come to a close, her mother Jennifer Sparks said in a Facebook post.
“We want to thank the faculty and staff and Mingo Central High School for everything this past semester that you’ve done for our daughter Jenna Sparks,” Jennifer Sparks said in a post. “Thank you Kim Davis-Smith and Lady Miners’ Family for welcoming all of us. We enjoyed it! Her eligibility in WV has come to an end. This week, Jenna will enroll back where she started and close to our home, Belfry High. She’s excited to be a Pirate for her senior year.”
Mingo Central will have to find new post players.
Madisyn Curry, the Lady Miners’ other primary inside player last year, has also graduated. Like Sparks, the 5 foot 10 Curry was an Honorable Mention All-State pick this year as well.
Curry finished her prep career with more than 500 rebounds and averaged 7.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this past season.
Belfry finished 22-14 last season, falling 72-32 in the 15th Region Tournament. The Lady Pirates had lost 51-45 to Pike Central in the district championship game.