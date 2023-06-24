The softball season has come to a close, but some Pike County players shined throughout the season.
We’ll be looking at some of the players who hit over .300 for their teams and stood out on the mound or finished ranked in the state’s Top 50 in a category.
Looking at the state rankings, nobody in the county and maybe in the state found their name in as many categories as Belfry’s Molly Fahm.
Fahm isn’t in high school yet, either.
On the season, Fahm hit .500 on the season with 10 home runs, 63 RBIs, 16 doubles, two triples, 54 total hits, with 11 walks.
On the mound, she was 18-5 with a a 1.33 era. She tossed 168 innings and gave up 85 runs (32 earned) on 95 hits and 57 walks, while striking out 39 batters.
The eighth-grader found her name in six categories when it comes to hitting in the state Top 50 and she found herself ranked in four more categories when it came to pitching.
Offensively, Fahm finished ranked sixth in the state in RBIs with 63. She finished 28th in doubles with 16. Fahm was ranked 36th in home runs with 10, 39th in slugging percentage with a 0.9632 slugging rate and 44th in total hits with 54.
When it comes to pitching, Fahm was all over the leaderboard as well.
Fahm finished fifth in the state in strikeouts with 309, 13th in earned run average with a 1.33 era, 21st in innings pitched with 168 innings of work and 26th in wins with 18.
Staying with Belfry, catcher Natalie Fite finished with a .449 average with two home runs, 36 RBIs, 17 doubles, three triples and 31 runs scored. She finished ranked 14th in the state in doubles with 17.
Myra Bevins also hit .362 on the season with a home run, nine RBIs, two doubles, 50 runs scored and 12 steals. Bevins finished ranked 38th in runs scored with 50.
Zoey Caudill didn’t hit over 300, but she finished 13th in the state in walks with 27 base one balls.
Makaylin Meade just missed hitting .300 on the season as she finished with a .294 average.
At Pike Central, the Lady Hawks had five players hit around .300 or better.
Emalie Tackett led the Lady Hawks’ hitters with a .373 batting average, nine home runs, 26 RBIs, seven doubles, four triples, 23 steals and 29 runs scored.
Livia Sanders finished the season with a .347 average with five home runs, 29 RBIs, 12 doubles, one triple and 20 runs scored.
Kaiden Hess hit .330 with 15 RBIs, four doubles, one triple, 20 steals and 25 runs scored.
Taylor Hannah hit .309 with one home run, 12 RBIs and 10 doubles.
Abigail Hess just missed hitting .300. She finished with a .299 average with one home run, 12 RBIs, four doubles, one triple, 24 runs scored and 26 steals.
When it comes to pitching, Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah had an outstanding season. She finished the season with a 25-11 record with a 2.06 era. Hannah tossed 227 and 2/3 innings giving up 97 runs (67 earned) on 204 hits and 63 walks, while striking out 305 batters.
Chloe Hannah found herself ranked amongst the top pitchers in the state. She finished third in innings pitched with her 227 and 2/3 innings pitched. She was fifth in the state in wins with 25. Chloe Hannah finished seventh in strikeouts with 305 on the season and she finished 44th in the state in era with a 2.06 era.
Moving on to Pikeville, Ginna Jones led the Lady Panthers offense this season. Jones finished the season with a .500 average with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 14 doubles, a triple, 30 runs scored and six stolen bases. Jones was also one of the top defensive catchers around.
Shana Ray followed with a .407 average with 43 RBIs, nine doubles, two triples, four steals and 33 runs scored.
Cassidy Slater hit .366 with one home run, 15 RBIs, two doubles, two triples, 17 steals and 33 RBIs.
Caroline Brown hit .352 with one home run 13 RBIs, five doubles, four triples, six steals and 32 runs scored. Her defensive abilities shined for the Lady Panthers as well.
Gracie Hall finished the season hitting .349 with one home run, 28 RBIs, four doubles, four triples and 21 runs scored.
Pikeville pitcher Lexie Akers had a good start to her career as she finished the season with a 12-14 record. She tossed 155 and 1/3 innings; that was good to be ranked No. 40th in the state.
Shelby Valley had eight players hitting over .300 to finish the season. The Lady Wildcats finished as the 46th best hitting team in the state with a .362 average on the year.
Emily Adkins led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a .506 average with five home runs, 28 RBIs, 13 doubles and 26 runs scored. She had an outstanding year pitching as well. She finished with a 6-4 record with one save and a 2.21 era. She tossed 63 and 1/3 innings of work and gave up 42 runs (20 earned) on 63 hits and 16 walks, while striking out 99 batters.
Senior Hunter Adkins followed with a .461 average for the Lady Wildcats. She had 13 RBIs, one triple, 15 steals and 30 runs scored.
Riley Fleming followed hitting .419 with 25 RBIs, 13 doubles, two triples and 21 runs scored. Lindsay Reed hit .400 with 26 RBIs, 10 doubles, two triples, 18 steals and 28 runs scored.
Kyra Looney finished with a .358 batting average with two home runs, 25 RBIs, 14 doubles, three triples and 13 runs scored.
Makenna (Josie) Adkins finished with a .341 average with eight RBIs, two doubles, 32 steals and 23 runs scored. Her 32 steals ranked 34th in the state in steals this season.
In just 55 at-bats, Elaina Tackett finished with a .400 average. She added 15 RBIs, three doubles and scored 11 runs.
Isabelle Bowling hit .370 in 27 at-bats. She also had six RBIs, two doubles and 11 runs scored.
Lillian Blackburn led the way for the Lady Wildcat pitching staff. She finished with an 11-5 record. She tossed 96 and 1/3 innings of work and gave up 59 runs (24 earned) on 90 hits and 37 walks, while striking out 107 batters. Blackburn finished ranked 30th in the state in era with a 1.74 era.
Emilee Compton finished the season with a 2-0 record and she recorded four saves on the season. She tossed 18 and 1/3 innings of work. She gave up 11 runs (four earned) on 16 hits and seven walks, while striking out 15 batters. Her four saves helped her finish in sixth place for saves this season.
East Ridge had eight players hit better than .300.
Kaylynn Ivy Layne led the way for the Lady Warriors as she hit .542 on the season with two home runs, 15 RBIs, two doubles, two triples, 11 steals and 19 runs scored. Her .542 average was good enough to finish 40th in the state in average.
Kirsten Easterling (in only 36 at-bats) finished the season hitting .472 with one home run, seven RBIs, one double, one triple and 12 runs scored.
Hanna Steffey (in only 30 at-bats) finished by hitting .433 with eight RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Abby Simpson hit .420 with two home runs, 16 RBIs, two doubles, two triples and 12 runs scored.
Gabriella Damron finished the season with a .415 average with 13 RBIs, four doubles, one triple and five runs scored.
Kiersten Coleman finished the season with a .370 average with one home run, 12 RBIs, five doubles and 16 runs scored.
Adrianne Abshire finished with a .341 average with two RBIs, and three doubles.
Savannah Aldridge hit .311 on the season with one home run, seven RBIs and two doubles.
Baldridge also led the Lady Warriors on the mound as she finished with a 6-8 record with a 5.39 era. She tossed 75 and 1/3 innings and gave up 99 runs (58 earned) on 109 hits and 26 walks, while striking out 67 batters.
Finally, Phelps didn’t have offensive stats online for the team, but did have pitching stats up.
Phelps’ pitcher Riley Spann had a great season. She finished the season with a 5-7 record with a 1.59 era. She tossed 79 innings of work and gave up 18 runs (seven earned) on 20 hits and 43 walks, while striking out 164 batters. She finished 26th in the state in era and 45th in the state in strikeouts.