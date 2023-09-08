ROBINSON CREEK — Pikeville lost the first set to Shelby Valley 25-17.
The Lady Wildcats fell behind Pikeville in the second set, but battled back to tie things late.
After that, neither team wanted to lose the all-important second of three set game in the All “A” Classic semifinals at Shelby Valley.
The two teams battled and battled. Pikeville came out on top 30-28 in the second game and had all of the moment going into the third and final set.
That momentum didn’t mean anything to Shelby Valley as the Lady Wildcats pulled out a 25-20 win to win the third set and the match to head to its first-ever 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Shelby Valley and defending region and state champion Paintsville were scheduled to battle it out for the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship Thursday night.
Freshman Miley Riddle led the way for the Lady Wildcats with 16 kills, 11 assists and 22 digs. Senior Jazzy Meade followed with five kills, 16 assists and 20 digs. Ryleigh Perry added a kill, 15 digs and two aces. Aaron Elkins also had 19 digs and two aces. Kandyce Trump followed with five kills and three digs. Makaya Price added three kills, one assist, 11 digs and two aces. Lindsay Reed finished with one kill and two digs.
Pikeville didn’t have stats up on the KHSAA website at press time.
Shelby Valley (8-2) is scheduled to play in the Boyd County Invitational this weekend and host Floyd Central Monday at 7:00 p.m.