ROBINSON CREEK — Lincoln Billiter was all smiles as he sat a desk behind four different hats Tuesday afternoon in Shelby Valley’s library.
Billiter was getting ready to put the hat on of which school he would attend next season to play football.
The hats were the Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville.
As he put the UK hat on, the students, his family, the faculty and onlookers all cheered the decision.
But that decision was a tough one for Billiter.
“For me personally, it was that little kid in me — it was that dream that I’ve been trying to accomplish since I was young,” Billiter said. “It came down to financial reasons, but other than that it was just my dream. I worked my entire life to get there. I’ve battled through a lot of adversity to get there in the last couple of years. Getting to put on a Kentucky hat and seal the deal really made me realize that I accomplished what I set out to do.”
Billiter didn’t know if he’d be playing football after suffering an ACL injury. He tried to play during his junior season and reinjured the same knee in the season opener and had to miss the season.
Billiter played this season and was a leader for the Wildcats.
He helped the Wildcats finish the season and win a region championship.
“It meant the world to me,” Billiter said. “I remember sitting there after surgery thinking that this is over. I’m not going to get another opportunity or shot, but these schools have been right there through thick and thin. Penn, Georgetown, Louisville have both been really recruiting me. I went to all of those schools’ camps and performed for them and the way they treated me and my family was just amazing. I never thought it would be possible after my surgery. I had to be realistic, but I’m just very blessed that these schools saw something in me. My plan is to go to Kentucky and prove them right that there is something here.”
Billiter hopes that his committing to UK can help other players from Shelby Valley and Eastern Kentucky see that they can play at bigger schools in the future.
“That’s the biggest thing for me,” Billiter said. “I hope that is one thing that this does is get my program out there with the guys behind me and see them start get more opportunities and offers to further their careers. With the news about Carson (Wright), that’s amazing. I want to get as many people from the 606 down there as possible. This is my home and I want to show that it’s just not me around here and that we have talented football players. That is exactly what Carson (Wright) is and I hope he goes down there too and I hope he commits. It means the world to me to see my hometown to get opportunities to go down there and shine and play for a top tier football program that’s what we deserve.”
It was always Billiter’s dream to play at Kentucky as boy growing up in the Bluegrass state.
“I’m a three hour drive from my family now,” Billiter said. “That is something that is a big deal to me. I’m not too far from this program. I hope I can come back to this program and possibly help by maybe talking to the team. I have friends who will still be here, so I don’t want to leave them out to dry. I think that’s what really matters and that’s how my pride kicks in here. I’m not just taking this and using it as a stepping stone, instead of saying, ‘OK this step is over with now,’ this will always be my home. It’s always something that I take a ton of pride in.”
Before the season, flooding hit the Shelby Valley area.
The football team gave back and volunteered helping flood victims.
In return, the community got behind the football team and the community support for the team was off the charts for the Wildcats this season.
“I’ve always hoped that this school would have something to look forward too,” Billiter said. “This football team, especially after the flood, was a big deal because it helped people have something to rally behind. This hasn’t happened before with football, so I feel like to see it happen it shows not only kids in this program, but the youth — this is somewhere you can be and play football at the next level. Just to see not only all of my teammates, but the students and faculty out, it’s the biggest thing ever because I hope they don’t just see as another football player, but as a person. To see them here and have them congratulate me really shows me this is home for me. It’s not just where I played football or where I go to school, it is home for me.”
Billiter will sign Wednesday, December 21 with UK. He just made his choice and commitment public earlier this week.
“I’m going to make my commitment official December 21,” Billiter said. “I’ll be back in here that day and sign and then get ready to get to work and make everything completely official.”