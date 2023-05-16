BUCKLEYS CREEK — A little small ball and timely hitting.
That’s what helped Shelby Valley pull out a 6-4 win over Pike Central Thursday evening.
It was Pike Central’s senior night and the Lady Wildcats found a way to escape with a big win.
Pike Central got on the scoreboard first as one of the six Lady Hawks’ seniors, Emalie Tackett, blasted a solo home run to center field to put the Lady Hawks in front 1-0. It was her eighth home run of the season.
The score stayed the same until the top of the third inning.
With one out, Isabelle Bowling singled to get things going. Kaylee Compton followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Hunter Adkins followed with a two RBI single to put the Lady Wildcats out in front 2-1. Hunter Adkins was thrown out trying to advance to second on the play.
The Lady Wildcats weren’t finished, though. With two outs, Emily Adkins followed with a double. Riley Fleming followed with an RBI double to score Emily Adkins and push the lead to 3-1.
Pike Central answered in the top of the fourth. With one out, Chloe Hannah reached on a bunt single. Kaiden Hess advanced the runner over with a bunt.
With a runner on second and two outs, it didn’t matter as Livia Sanders stepped to the plate and crushed a two run home run to right field. That swing tied the game at 3-3. It was Sanders’ second home run of the season.
The game stay tied until the top of the sixth inning.
Emily Adkins hit a leadoff single for the Lady Wildcats. With one out in the top of the sixth inning, Kyra Looney ripped a double to center field to put runners on second and third.. Lindsay Reed followed with an RBI single to put Shelby Valley out in front 4-3.
Makenna (Josie) Adkins followed with a bunt single to put load the bases.
With two outs, Bowling hit a bloop single down the right side that just stayed in fair territory. She had a two RBI single on the play as Looney and Reed scored.
Shelby Valley held a 6-3 lead entering the bottom of the sixth.
Pike Central didn’t go down without a fight.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jaycie Stanley singled. With one out, Hollie Bryant singled to put runners on the corners. Taylor Hannah followed with an RBI single.
But that’s when Shelby Valley brought in Emily Adkins to close the door.
She got a strikeout and got ground out to earn a save and end the game as Shelby Valley held onto the 6-4 win.
Lillian Blackburn got the win on the mound for the Lady Wildcats. She tossed six and 1/3 innings of work and gave up four runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out eight.
Pike Central’s Chloe Hannah suffered the loss on the mound. She came in and tossed four and 1/3 innings of relief work. She gave up three runs on six hits, while striking out four batters. She is just two strikeouts short of reaching 800 career strikeouts.
Pike Central’s Linsey Miracle got the start on the mound. She went two and 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits.