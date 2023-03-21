ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley picked up its first win of the season in the home opener Thursday night as the Lady Wildcats knocked off Paintsville 6-2.
Lillian Blackburn picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Wildcats. Blackburn tossed four innings of work and gave up one run (unearned) on six hits and one walk, while striking out four.
Emilee Compton came in and tossed three innings of relief work for the Lady Wildcats. Compton gave up one run on three hits with one strikeout.
Riley Fleming led the way for Shelby Valley at the plate. Fleming was two for four with a double. Lindsay Reed added a two RBI double as well. Josie Adkins followed with two hits, an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases on the night. Emily Adkins added two hits, an RBI and a walk. Hunter Adkins had two hits, an RBI, a steal and she scored a run. Isabella Gannon added a pair of singles and scored a run. Kylee Compton singled and scored a run and Dailey Damron added a hit.
Shelby Valley (1-1) was scheduled to visit Ridgeview, Va. Monday night. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to visit Letcher Central at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Shelby Valley is then scheduled to visit 59th District rival East Ridge at 6:00 p.m. Thursday before hosting district rival Jenkins at home in a double-header Friday starting at 6:00 p.m.