Shelby Valley was licking its chops in the top of the third inning, ready to strike.
The Lady Kats had the bases loaded with just one out and Kyra Looney at the plate with a chance to break the scoreless stalemate.
Johnson Central was in a hole and needed to dig themselves out.
They did just that, stopping the runner to home and following it up with a play on fly ball for the third out.
Johnson Central dug in and in the bottom of the same inning the bats came alive to the tune of five runs to give Johnson Central the lead, never looking back to win 9-3.
Shelby Valley started out with some success with Hunter Adkins singling in the top of the first.
Johnson Central’s Randi Delong singled in the bottom of the inning but neither team was able to find enough momentum to score.
The two teams remained scoreless until the third inning.
After Lindsay Reed struck out, Josie Adkins and Hunter Adkins got the bats moving for back-to-back singles and Emily Adkins followed with a walk to load the bases up for the Lady Kats.
Looney looked to get Shelby Valley on the board and she almost did just that with a ground ball towards the circle.
Johnson Central’s Maddie Vaughn was able to make the quick play to Mayson Delong though, halting Josie Adkins progress and getting the second out.
On a 2-1 count Riley Fleming connected for a hit deep to center field but the play was made by Sophie Younce to get the third out, leaving Shelby Valley scoreless despite loading up the bases.
Johnson Central got things rolling in the bottom of the third with lead-off hitter Mayson Delong getting the walk.
Josie Dials stuck out following Delong for the first out.
Mayson Delong was able to steal second while Randi Delong was at bat. Randi Delong was able to hit a ground ball to make it on first and putting Mayson on at third.
Keylee Blair singled on a line drive to right field and an error by the Lady Kats allowed both Delong’s to score and putting Blair on third.
Now up 2-0 with one out, the Lady Golden Eagles weren’t done there. They doubled that lead to 4-0 when Younce singled on a ground ball to right field scoring Blair and Lacey Smith who was a courtesy runner for Vaughn.
Adyson Burchett singled on a ground ball to second base, and Younce was able to score thanks to another Lady Kat error to make it 5-0.
Shelby Valley was able to stop the Johnson Central offense striking out Abbie Stambaugh for the third out.
Johnson Central extended its lead in the bottom of the fourth scoring three more runs to make it 8-0, highlighted by a two run home run by Vaughn to score both her and Randi Delong.
Shelby Valley fought back hard, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth.
Johnson Central locked things down from there on out however with the Lady Kats going three-and-out in the sixth and seventh innings.
Johnson Central closed out the game to win its season opener 9-3 over Shelby Valley.
Mayson and Randi Delong netted two runs and two hits each in the win. Blair had two runs on one hit with two RBIs. Vaughn had one run and one hit and two RBIs. Younce had one run on three hits and two RBIs.
Vaughn went six innings in the circle allowing seven hits and three runs with seven strikeouts. Blair threw the final inning allowing just one hit and two strikeouts.
Looney, Hunter Adkins, and Josie Adkins all netted runs in the Lady Kats loss.