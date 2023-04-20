ROBINSON CREEK — Betsy Layne’s Keaton Brown won a pitcher’s duel Thursday evening at Shelby Valley.
But instead of facing off against the Wildcats’ ace — Brown faced off against five different Shelby Valley pitchers.
In the end, Brown and Betsy Layne walked away with a 1-0 shutout win at Shelby Valley.
Brown was great as he tossed a complete game shutout. He didn’t give up any runs, but gave up four hits without walking any batters, while striking out eight.
Shelby Valley’s pitchers had a good game as well. The Wildcats used five different pitchers on the night.
Jaxson Damron got the start on the mound. He lasted one and 1/3 innings and didn’t give up any runs on one hit; he had one strikeout on the night as well. Bryce Bentley followed by tossing two and 2/3 innings. He didn’t give up any runs on one hit and two walks, while striking out five batters. Brady Bentley followed by throwing one inning of work. He didn’t give up any runs or hits, but walked two batters and struck out one. Riley Newsome tossed an inning of work as well. He didn’t give up any runs or hits, but struck out two batters. Shelby Valley’s Braden Harris suffered the loss. Harris tossed one inning of work and gave up one run on two hits, while striking out one batter.
The game was scoreless heading into the top of the seventh inning. Byron Tackett got the Bobcats going with a single to leadoff the top of the seventh; he advanced to second on an error on the play. Brown followed with a sacrifice bunt to put Tackett at third with one out. Tackett scored the game’s only run on a wild pitch.
Betsy Layne finished the night with four hits. Tackett singled and scored a run. Cody Smith doubled. Andrew Kidd and Brady Hall each added singles for the Bobcats.
Newsome led the Wildcats with a pair of hits. Hunter Mullins added a single.