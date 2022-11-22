With Russ Osborne sidelined with a broken collar bone, the rest of the Shelby Valley Wildcats took on Beechwood last Friday night in the Class 2A region championship.
The Tigers picked up a 49-12 win over the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley ended the season with a 10-3 record. This was only the second time in school history that the Wildcats played for a region championship.
Shelby Valley won its only region title in 2014 against Prestonsburg and was knocked out in the state semifinals a week later by Newport Central Catholic.
Beechwood’s defense was the name of the game last Friday night.
The Tigers held the Wildcats to 152 total yards of offense.
Shelby Valley was averaging around 500 yards per game entering the contest.
How did the freshman quarterback Brady Johnson fair?
Johnson was good as he finished five for 12 passing for 95 yards and a TD.
Senior Jayden Newsome wrapped up his playing career with a good game. He rushed for 61 yards and a TD on 12 carries. He also caught a 17-yard pass.
Brady Bentley finished the game with four catches for 78 yards and a TD.
Senior Caleb Lovins finished the game with 10 tackles and he recovered a fumble as well. Zach Yates, Jakob Childers, Lincoln Billiter and Bentley each finished with seven tackles.
Quarterback Clay Hayden finished 10 for 12 passing for 114 yards and two TDs for the Tigers. He also added a six-yard run.
Backup quarterback Cash Harney was four for five passing for 38 yards. He added 55 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries.
Chase Flaherty rushed for 133 yards and three TDs on 11 carries.
Antonio Robinson had three catches for 62 yards and a TD. Luke Erdman had three catches for 31 yards. Landon Johnson added a TD catch.
Carson Craft had a pick six for the Tigers on defense.
Beechwood (12-1) is scheduled to host Lloyd Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the Class 2A state semifinals.