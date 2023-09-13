It took Shelby Valley a minute, but the Wildcats’ offense looked like the juggernaut it was last season.
The Wildcats scored a season high in points in their 50-28 win over Middlesboro last Friday night.
Shelby Valley finished with 277 yards through the air and added 241 on the ground as the Wildcats finished the game with 518 total yards of offense.
Senior quarterback Russ Osborne led the way for the Wildcats. He was 15 for 20 passing for 277 yards and three TDs. He added 12 rushing yards on three carries.
Brady Bentley led the rushing attack with 209 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Brett Sturgill followed with 108 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. It was Sturgill’s best performance of the season and could be a big confidence boost for the running back going forward.
Bentley also led the way for the receivers with four catches for 75 yards and a TD. Kolton Stamper followed with three catches for 63 yards and a TD. John Luke Fields added five catches for 60 yards and a TD. Sturgill added two catches for 40 yards and Jesse Cook had two catches for 39 yards.
Shelby Valley’s defense gave up 97 yards on the ground and 185 yards through the air for a total of 282 total yards of offense to the Yellowjackets.
Zach Yates led the Wildcats’ defense with 12 tackles and he forced and recovered a fumble. Robert Collins followed with 10 tackles. Osborne finished with nine tackles.
Jordan Tackett added an interception for the Wildcats.
Cayden Grigsby had a big night for Yellowjackets as he finished the game 17 for 22 passing for 191 yards and two TDs with an interception.
Shelby Valley (3-1) is scheduled to host Class 4A Perry Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.