Shelby Valley’s offense didn’t go crazy against Lawrence County, but the defense responded with a shutout after falling to Letcher Central in Week 1/
The Wildcats went on the road and picked up a big 14-0 win over Lawrence County in the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Bowl.
Lawrence County held the Wildcats’ passing game in check, but gave up 209 yards on the ground.
Shelby Valley picked up 288 total yards of offense against the Bulldogs, while only giving up 32 total yards of offense to Lawrence County.
Senior quarterback Russ Osborne led the way for the Wildcats. He was eight for 15 passing for 79 yards and a TD. He also led the team in rushing with 61 yards and a score.
Shelby Valley Valley’s score through the air came via Osborne to Brady Bentley. Bentley caught the ball in traffic and fought through defender after defender on his way into the end zone. Bentley finished the night with four catches for 34 yards and the score. He also had one carry for five yards.
Brett Sturgill made his season debut after missing Week 1. Sturgill rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries. John Luke Fields followed with 48 yards rushing on eight carries. He also caught a 17-yard pass. Jakob Childers had 41 rushing yards on four carries.
Jesse Cook had a 16-yard catch and Jonah Bartley had an 11-yard catch.
Robert Collins led the Wildcats with eight tackles. Osborne followed with seven tackles and an interception. Ean Ratliff also had an interception for the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley (1-1) is scheduled to host former district rival Martin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.