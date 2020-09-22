On Friday, the Shelby Valley Wildcats traveled to Phelps and pulled out a 35-15 win over the Hornets.
The Wildcats began the game with the ball and halfway through their first drive, the Hornets defense made a stand at the 8:12 mark in the first quarter and forced a turnover on downs.
The Hornets were having a tough time moving the ball, until senior Dom Francis took matters into his own hands.
Phelps’ Francis busted the Shelby Valley defense for a long 75-yard TD run to put the Hornets on the board early up 6-0 with 6:46 left in the first quarter.
Francis became the Hornets’ all-time rushing leader after the loss to the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley and its young quarterback, freshman Russ Osborne, were ready to strike back.
Shortly after the Hornets first score, Shelby Valley’s Osborne linked up with Keian Worrix on a 17-yard TD pass.
The Wildcats hit the extra point to go up 7-6 on the Hornets.
This was Worrix’s first game playing for the Wildcats.
Osborne and Worrix were a continuing force throughout the game linking up three times for 73 yards.
After going three and out with 4:30 left in the first quarter of play, the Hornets defense returned to the field.
At 3:56 Osborne found Anthony Pallotta for a 30-yard TD pass and after a good PAT (point after attempt) the Wildcats went up 14-6 on the Hornets.
This was also the first game for Pallotta in a Wildcat uniform.
The second quarter began and the Hornets needed a stop, getting two at 9:55 and 6:09.
However, the Hornets offense still had trouble putting the ball in the end zone, failing to score on both possessions.
With 13 seconds left in the first half, the Hornets managed to get into field goal range; the Hornets hit a 30-yarder to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 14-9 as the half came to close.
Coming out of the half, the Hornets needed to punch the ball into the end zone.
With 6:27 left in the third, that’s exactly what Phelps did. Going back to Francis who scored on a 17-yard TD run that gave the Hornets their second lead of the game at 15-14 after a failed 2-point conversion.
Shelby Valley began their drive off to a hot start moving the ball but the momentum soon faded and the Hornets defense forced another turnover on downs with 4:30 left in the third; marking their fourth of the game.
Again, the Hornets began to struggle and the Wildcats defense was looking for an opportunity to make a play.
That opportunity came at the end of the third quarter with 14.4 seconds as the Hornets had an unforced fumble and the Wildcats’ Ethan Bentley scooped it up for an 85-yard TD return putting Shelby Valley up 22-15 on the Hornets after connecting on the 2-point conversion.
Shelby Valley added to its lead with 4:20 left to play in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard TD run by Jordan Little. He ended the night with 94 rushing yards with that TD.
Phelps tried to throw their way down the field, but Wildcat defensive end Lincoln Butler snagged an interception that he returned 37-yards to seal the 35-15 win over the Hornets.
Osborne led the Wildcats in total yards, throwing for 170 yards and two TDs and rushing for 11 yards.
For the Hornets, they may not have came away for the win, but they did gain a new leading rusher in school history as Francis ran for 151 yards and two TDs.
Francis will have ample opportunity to build his new record as it is only the third week of the season and the Hornets prepare to take on Betsy Layne on the road.
The Hornets have shown the ability to score points in their first matchup against Martin County and for all intents and purposes played stand up defense against the Wildcats.
However, the Hornets need to put together a full game against Betsy Layne if they want to pull out their first win of the season.
For Shelby Valley, Osborne continues to impress and is developing a strong connection with the array of weapons the Wildcat coaching staff has surrounded him with.
The Wildcats are off to a hot 2-0 start and are looking to continue their good play as they prepare to face off against West Carter in their Week 3 home game.
