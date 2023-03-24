BUCKLEYS CREEK —Pike Central found a way Tuesday night.
After a dramatic grand slam in the sixth, Pike Central won on a not so exciting play in the bottom of the seventh.
The Hawks trailed Martin County 7-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Pike Central won with a walk-off run scored on a passed ball to pick up an 8-7 win over the Cardinals.
In the bottom of the seventh, Peyton Compton drew a leadoff walk. Compton was caught trying to steal second for the first out of the inning for the Hawks. Catcher Caleb Mouton followed with a walk of his own. Blake Hager drew the third straight walk of the inning for the Hawks to put runners on first and second. Patrick Mandrell walked to load the bases with only one out.
Isaac Blankenship followed with a ground out RBI to tie the game at 7-7.
Hager, on third with two outs, ended the game as he crossed the plate on a passed ball.
With the win, Pike Central improved to 3-0 on the season.
Pike Central got on the scoreboard first in the home half of the first. Compton drew a leadoff walk. With one out, Hager crushed an RBI triple to put the Hawks up 1-0. Mandrell followed with a sacrifice fly RBI to push the lead to 2-0.
After that, Martin County scored four runs in the top of the second to take a 4-2 lead.
The Cardinals tacked on three more in the top of the fourth as the lead grew to 7-2.
Pike Central fought back and scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 7-6.
A grand slam woke the Hawks up in the sixth. With one out, Madrell drew a walk. Blankenship was hit-by-a-pitch and Hunter Adkins singled to load the bases.
That set up Cameron Shearer. Shearer hit a grand slam to cut the lead to 7-6 and give the Hawks the momentum heading into the final inning of play.
Shearer had a huge night for the Hawks. Besides the grand slam, he also got the start on the mound for the Hawks. Shearer tossed five innings of work and gave up seven runs (four earned) on three hits and three walks, while striking out four batters.
Blankenship came in on relief duties and picked up the win. He tossed two innings of shutout ball, while giving up one hit and two walks, while striking out a batter.
For Martin County, Greydon Proctor got the start and he tossed five and 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out six batters. Dawson Mills tossed an inning of relief and gave up two runs on four walks. Ryan Stephens was charged with the loss. He didn’t record an out or give up a hit, but tossed the passed ball the Hawks used to score the winning run on.
Pike Central (3-0) was scheduled to visit Shelby Valley Thursday night. The Hawks are scheduled to host Leslie County Friday at 6:00 p.m.